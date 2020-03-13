Early Spring Events

FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB GARAGE SALE

When: Fri. March 13, 9-4 & Sat. March 14, 9-3

Where: Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave.

Why: Fundraiser

Add’l: HUGE SALE, everything priced to sale, bargains galore!

Contact: Phil Wisniewski, 260-515-1695

BIRD MIGRATION HIKE

When: Sat. March 14, 10a

Where: Lindenwood Nature Preserve, 600 Lindenwood Ave.

Add’l: Take a hike to see and hear the bird species that migrate through Lindenwood every spring. Lindenwood naturalists will help participants identify the songs, calls and markings of the different species. Wear your hiking shoes and bring your binoculars. Free and open to all ages.

OLD FORT COIN CLUB: COIN & CURRENCY SHOW

When: Sun. March 15, 9a-4p

Where: Allen County Fair Grounds

Cost: Free

FORT WAYNE ARTISTS GUILD

When: Wed. March 18, 6:30p

Where: ACPL (main)- Room A

Add’l: Monthly meeting will feature Doug Runyan who will present “The Group of Seven and Friends,” the most influential and well-known Canadian artists who worked during the early part of the 20th Century. Public is welcome to attend, free. www.fortwayneartistsguild.org

SOUTHSIDE OPTIMIST CLUB MEETING

When: Tuesdays 7a

Where: Rich’s Cafe, 3411 Lwr. Huntington Rd. 46809

Contact: 260-466-2468

GUIDED HISTORY TOUR & LUNCH

When: Thurs. March 19, 10a–2p

Where: 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd. Ft Wayne

Add’l: Settlers’ 10th Annual Guided History Tour begins at the historic Swinney House, one of Fort Wayne’s 5 oldest houses. Following lunch at the Swinney House, tour continues at the Allen Co. Court House;

Cost: $25; reservation and payment by March 14; Transportation not included, downtown parking suggestions will be offered; age 14 and older. Proceeds support the maintenance of the Swinney Homestead.

Contact: (260) 747-1501, www.settlersinc.org

FRUEHLINGSFEST (SPRING CONCERT & DINNER)

When: Sat. March 21, Doors open at 5pm and dinner is served at 6pm.

Where: Park Edelweiss Clubhouse, 3355 Elmhurst Drive

Cost: Adults: $12, Children $6

REFLECTION ON NATURE WOMEN’S WALK

When: Sat. March 21, 8:30-11a

Where: Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center

Add’l: Come together with other women for a time of reflection and discovery in nature. Part of the morning will be spent walking together in the wilderness, stopping to read aloud the words of women authors. Rediscover the restorative power of natural spaces and of women in community.

Cost: Cost is $10/person and registration is required at www.goshen.edu/merrylea

LOCAL FOOD FORUM

When: Mon. March 23

Where: Purdue FW

Add’l: Come learn and connect with the NE Indiana local food community. More details at neifood.org

Cost: Free

Contact: Janet@NEIfood.org

HEALTH AND WELLBEING FAIR

When: Wed. March 25, 8:30a-1p

Where: The Fieldhouse, Gates Center, Purdue Fort Wayne

Add’l: Join us for FREE health screenings, wellness assessments, educational tools, community resources and activities that promote health and wellbeing such as stress relief, therapy dogs and more. Blood health screenings (cost varies). 12-hour fast needed for cholesterol and glucose test. Free gift drawings. Free admission; open to the public. Call 260-481-6647 or visit pfw.edu/healthfair for more information.

Cost: Free except for blood health labwork; cost varies.

SPORT CLUB FISH FRY

When: Fri. March 27; 4:30-7p

Where: Fort Wayne Sports Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave. 46802

Cost: $9 Adults, $4 Kids 6-10

Add’l: Meal includes fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, and homemade pies or cake.

PUTT PUTT GOLF TOURNAMENT

When: Sat. March 28

Where: Am. Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Rd

Add’l: Registration at 11a, practice starts at 11:30a, competition begins at 12:30p. Bring your own putter if possible. Cash prizes to top 3 teams. Open to the public

Cost: $40 for 4-person team, includes 18 holes & lunch

Contact: 260-456-2988

FROZEN JR. PERFORMANCE

When: Fri. April 3, & Sat. April 4

Where: Canterbury High School Stage, 3210 Smith Road

Add’l: Fire & Light Productions will present Disney’s Frozen Jr. This spectacular show is based on top-grossing Disney film of all time and the 2018 Broadway Production.

Cost: Online for $10 at www.fireandlightproductions.com or $12 at the door.

FOSTER PARENT INFORMATION SESSION

When: Mondays April 6, May 4, June 1, 6:30p

Add’l: With 17,000 children currently in need, the demand for families is greater than ever. The Villages of Indiana hosts free foster parent information sessions in Ft. Wayne. If you’ve ever thought of becoming a foster parent—join us to learn more.

Contact: 260-423-6676 for information/ registration.

4-H MUZZLELOADING PROGRAM

When: Thurs. April 16, 6:30p

Where: Purdue Extension, 4001 Crescent Ave

Add’l: Then the program will continue on April 23, 30, May 7, 14, 21, from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. in the Spencerville area. Held Outside. Registration is required and due by April 9. Open to all youth grades 3-12. Cost is $30. Equipment provided.

MOM OF AN ADDICT GROUP MEETINGS

When: Tuesdays, 6:30p

Where: The Chapel

Add’l: Support group for parents and grandparents who have a child struggling with substance use disorder, more commonly referred to as addiction.

Contact: www.themomofanaddict.com

ME-‘N-U

COMMUNITY MEALS

Who: Aldersgate

When: Thursdays, 6p-7p

Where: Aldersgate Community, 2417 Getz Road

Phone: 260-432-1524

APPLESEED QUILT GUILD MEETINGS

When: First Tuesday each month, 6:30p

Where: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Rd.

Add’l: Our members include all levels of quilting experience — novice, intermediate and advanced. If you want to meet other quilters, do charity projects, learn to quilt or discover new quilting techniques. Come join us for quilting fun! Guests are welcome to attend three meetings without paying dues, which are $30.00 for the year.

UPCOMING EVENTS YOU’LL LOVE!

Where: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Rd.

Add’l: Open To The Public Events

– FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY – 5-7p

1st & 3rd Fri each month All you can eat, includes all you can eat, includes an all-you-can-eat fried fish and tenderloin with sides of green beans, corn, coleslaw, french fries, roll and butter, pudding and jello. Open to the public.

Cost: $9 adults, children age 12 and under $5, Age 5 & under Free.

– TRAP & SKEET – Noon

Every second and last Sunday of the month. Full 8 station skeet field with low & high house. And 5 station trap field. Open to the public.

Cost: $5 Per Round Of 25 Birds

FT WAYNE CHRISTIAN WRITERS GUILD

When: 4th Tues of each month, 6:00p-7:30ish

Where: Waynedale Public Library, 2200 Lower Huntington Rd. 46819

Why: To share news, encouragement & knowledge about writing.

Add’l: No cost. All levels of writers encouraged to attend.

Contact: Kayleen Reusser 260-273-9264

MONTHLY MEETING

Who: Disorderly Bear Den

When: 2nd Thurs of month 6:30p

Where: Community Center, 233 W. Main Street

What: We are a non-profit, public charity that collects and gives away teddy bears and other stuffed animals to those in need. We do this all year and always need new or gently used animals of all types.

All donations may be tax deductible on your personal income tax and are greatly appreciated.

Contact: 260-409-9886

LITTLE RIVER RAMBLERS

Who: Little River

Wetlands Project

When: Tuesdays, 9a–11a

Where: Boy Scout Office

8315 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Cost: Free

Info: Explore the preserve’s interesting plants and wildlife

Contact: 260-478-2515

FURNISHING HELP TO REBUILD LIVES

Who: Mustard Seed

Furniture Bank

When: Mon–Fri, 10a–4p

Where: Drop off donations, 3636 Illinois Rd.

Complimentary pick up service for large items

Info: Accepting bed linens, blankets and kitchen and bath towels and miscellaneous kitchen items

Also accepting household furnishing, pictures, box springs, mattresses and knick-knacks.

Contact: (260) 471-5802 x 1

ALZHEIMERS CAREGIVER

SUPPORT GROUP

When: First Thurs, 10a

Where: Waynedale Library

2200 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Who: Alzheimers Association

Note: Meetings are confidential and free of charge

Contact: 260-494-9299

PREMIER WOMEN’S NETWORKING

When: First Tues of month. Call for details.

Who: Cheryl Friar

Add’l: Bring plenty of business cards

Contact: 260-747-5202

THE KOREAN WAR

VETERANS ASSN.

Who: Korean War

Veterans Assn

Indiana Chapter One

When: Monthly,

Second Sat. 10a

Where: Eagles #248

4940 Bluffton Rd.

Info: Food served before and after meeting

Bring friends and spouses!

Contact: Mary Anna Roemke

260-485-7627

MS SELF HELP GROUP

What: For individuals and family members dealing with MS

When: First Mon, 7p

Where:

Fort Wayne Rehabilitation Hospital

7970 West Jefferson Blvd.

Contact: 260-639-0549

