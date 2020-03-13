Joseph K. “Joe” Olson, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Joseph was born April 3, 1960 in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Richard B. and Olympia (Derloshon) Olson. He graduated from Elmhurst High School and worked at Disney World. He enjoyed playing drums and greatly loved his family. Surviving family include his siblings, Mike (Kathleen) Olson, Jim and Fred Olson, Marilyn (John L.) McArdle, Phyllis (Jim) Millhouse, Vicky Gates, Chuck Olson; 27 nieces and nephews and 49 great nieces and nephews; and sister-in-laws, Jan and Elise Olson. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his siblings, John, Rick, and Patti. Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Rd., Fort Wayne with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Olson ALS Foundation or Carriage House. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.

