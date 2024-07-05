Monday, July 8, 2024
Latest:
The Waynedale News
Waynedale Obituaries

James “Jamie” K. Farris Jr, 65

The Waynedale News Staff

James “Jamie” K. Farris Jr, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on June 24, 2024.

A carpenter by trade, Jamie was an avid outdoorsman that loved deer hunting and fishing. You could often find him belting out the lyrics to his favorite Rolling Stones songs so infectiously that you couldn’t help but sing along. His greatest joy was spending time with his friends and family. To know him was to love him. He must have been a hell of a man.

Jamie was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth & Marvis (Grepke) Farris, and is survived by his beautiful and loving wife Karla Kay (Carter)Farris, three sons, Jake, Jes(Addie), John, bonus son, Donald(Stephanie) Hettinger, and 10 grandchildren.

On Friday June 28th there was a Celebration of Life at The Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809. In lieu of flowers, do something nice for someone and spread the love.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff