James “Jamie” K. Farris Jr, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on June 24, 2024.

A carpenter by trade, Jamie was an avid outdoorsman that loved deer hunting and fishing. You could often find him belting out the lyrics to his favorite Rolling Stones songs so infectiously that you couldn’t help but sing along. His greatest joy was spending time with his friends and family. To know him was to love him. He must have been a hell of a man.

Jamie was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth & Marvis (Grepke) Farris, and is survived by his beautiful and loving wife Karla Kay (Carter)Farris, three sons, Jake, Jes(Addie), John, bonus son, Donald(Stephanie) Hettinger, and 10 grandchildren.

On Friday June 28th there was a Celebration of Life at The Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809. In lieu of flowers, do something nice for someone and spread the love.