Hermann Quake, 83, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2024 at Select Medical Rehabilitation Hospital at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was 83. Born in Germany on September 8, 1940, Hermann immigrated to the United States at the age of 18 and brought with him a rich heritage and a profound dedication to his craft of toolmaking.

In his early years, Hermann completed a toolmaker’s apprenticeship in Germany before immigrating to the United States. Settling in Fort Wayne, he quickly found employment at the Model Shop at Bowmar Instrument Corporation on Bluffton Road. He was always proud that he worked on the original Bowmar “Brain” which was the first handheld calculator. His commitment and skill were evident, and he continued to excel in his field. In 1990, driven by his entrepreneurial spirit, Hermann founded Quake Manufacturing. His business ventures and accomplishments were a testament to his hard work, ingenuity, and dedication. Hermann was a proud member and singer of the Fort Wayne Männerchor for 47 years, where he connected with fellow German-Americans and celebrated his cultural roots. He had a deep appreciation for his homeland and enjoyed returning to Germany to visit throughout his life. He loved to travel and was able to make countless trips to Europe after retiring. He also loved to spend time with family at the lake. He loved spending time eating out with friends. Above all he loved his family and was never happier than when surrounded by his kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hermann’s warm personality and friendly spirit endeared him to everyone he met. He left a lasting impression on all who crossed his path.

Hermann’s presence will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His memory will live on through the stories shared, the values he imparted, and the love he gave. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide us. He is preceded in death by his parents; Hermann and Gertrud Quack, 3 sisters; Liesel, Hildegard (Bob) Fritsch, Gertrud (Willi) Kaul and 1 brother; Heinz Quack. Hermann is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Sally (Case). Their enduring love and partnership began in 1963, marking the start of a beautiful journey together. Hermann’s legacy continues through his children: Paul (Tina), John (Bobbie), and Melissa (Anthony) S’Chevalier, as well as his cherished grandchildren: Alice (Stefan) Schaefer, Wesley Quake, Quinten Quake, Jackson (Rose)Pierce, Sterling Quake, Emily-Jo Pierce, Anthony S’Chevalier, Jr., Taylor S’Chevalier, Payton Quake, Ryker Quake, Koen Quake and honorary granddaughter, Ashleigh. He was also blessed with three great-grandchildren: Arwen Pierce, Feline Schaefer, and Peter Pierce, who brought him immense pride.

Visitation took place Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, and Thursday, June 27, 2024 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with the Mass of Christian Burial following. Burial at Divine Mercy Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Avenue. Memorials to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church for Masses or The Fort Wayne Maennerchor.