Local Worship & Events: July 5 Update

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

. . .

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from 9am – 11am

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 260-747-7424

. . .

BACK TO SCHOOL KICK-OFF K-5 – FREE BACKPACKS

When: Saturday, July 13, 10:30am – 11:30am

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Who: Waynedale Community

Why: Free backpacks and supplies K-5

Details: Free backpacks and school supplies to the first 75 attendees. CHILD MUST BE PRESENT. Refreshments and crafts.Cost: Free

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 260-241-6683

. . .

WAYNEDALE UM PRESCHOOL ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

When: August 20, 2024 –

May 15, 2025

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne, IN

Who: 2yr old – 5yr old children

Details: The purpose of the Waynedale United Methodist Preschool is to supplement and extend the early home experience in a secure environment planned to further each child’s own development. For more info, please contact Laurie Sorg, Preschool Director, waynedaleumpreschool@gmail.com

Contact: Waynedale UM Preschool 260-241-6683

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

MESSAGE SERIES – A TOP DOWN FAITH

Contact: Pastor Brenner office: 260-478-1717, Website: www.holyscripturefw.org, Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .