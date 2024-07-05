Local Worship & Events: July 5 Update
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from 9am – 11am
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 260-747-7424
BACK TO SCHOOL KICK-OFF K-5 – FREE BACKPACKS
When: Saturday, July 13, 10:30am – 11:30am
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1
Who: Waynedale Community
Why: Free backpacks and supplies K-5
Details: Free backpacks and school supplies to the first 75 attendees. CHILD MUST BE PRESENT. Refreshments and crafts.Cost: Free
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 260-241-6683
WAYNEDALE UM PRESCHOOL ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS
When: August 20, 2024 –
May 15, 2025
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne, IN
Who: 2yr old – 5yr old children
Details: The purpose of the Waynedale United Methodist Preschool is to supplement and extend the early home experience in a secure environment planned to further each child’s own development. For more info, please contact Laurie Sorg, Preschool Director, waynedaleumpreschool@gmail.com
Contact: Waynedale UM Preschool 260-241-6683
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
MESSAGE SERIES – A TOP DOWN FAITH
Contact: Pastor Brenner office: 260-478-1717, Website: www.holyscripturefw.org, Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
