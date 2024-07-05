Kerry Joseph Blanchette, 70, passed away at home on June 27, 2024, in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born in Lafayette, IN on August 18, 1953, to the late Everal L. and Rita T. (Billings) Blanchette. Kerry graduated in 1971 from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Joliet, IL. He graduated in 1994 from St. Francis College in Fort Wayne, IN. He was employed by North American Van Lines for 29 ½ years. He flourished in his second career as a wine steward at Kroger for 12 years before retirement.

Kerry’s passions included running, wine, sports, and music. Some of his greatest accomplishments were finishing the Sunburst Marathon 4 times, as well as completing the Indiana Distance series in 2010. He also became a wine sommelier and traveled to Napa Valley. He enjoyed watching the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears, and IU basketball. He was a lover of all things music including collecting albums, CDs, and going to concerts.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Joyce Beaver, Kenny Blanchette, and Janet Prescott. Kerry is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Regina, his children: Jason (Jasmine) Blanchette, Chelsea (Ryan) Ross, Travis (Haley) Blanchette, and Kalissa (Tyler) Herron. Also surviving are his 11 grandchildren: Ava, Jackson, August, Allison, Pyper, Luis, Everlee, Grayson, Marlow, James and Grace. As well as his sisters, JoAnn Kyburz, Kathy (Tim) Ryan, and Karen (Kenny) White.

Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11:00 am Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial followed the mass at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne, IN. Memorial contributions in honor of Kerry Blanchette, may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 East Wallen Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46825 and Right to Life of Northeast IN 3106 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. To sign the online guest book, go to divinemercyfuneralhome.com.