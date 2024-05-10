Vivian JoAnn Gorrell, 92, of Fort Wayne passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2024. JoAnn was born September 8, 1931, in Jefferson City, Missouri to Fred and Evelyn (Rudolph) Watkins. She was a 1949 graduate of Elmhurst High School. JoAnn married Leonard “Pete” Gorrell on July 5, 1951, in Fort Wayne, and he passed away April 11, 2006. During her working career, JoAnn did secretarial work and later was an administrative assistant at Lincoln Life Insurance Company. She was a member of the Waynedale United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne where she sang in the choir and was a member of the United Methodist Women’s ministry. JoAnn enjoyed singing, dancing, golfing, and playing cards with family and friends. Her favorite quote (from an Irish headstone): “Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.” Surviving are three sons, Bruce R. (Sherry) Gorrell of Roanoke, IN; Brad L. Gorrell of Shawnee, KS and Brent C. Gorrell of Roanoke, IN. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Chad (Katy) Gorrell of Indianapolis, IN, Todd (Hilary) Gorrell of Plainfield, IN, Paul (fiancée Deanna) Gorrell of Indianapolis, IN, Rebekah Gibson of Olathe, KS and Rachel Gorrell of Spring Hill, KS; twelve great grandchildren, Megan, Adam, Lydia, Benjamin, Adisyn, Tyler, Bryce, Gavyn, Riya, Hailey, Mavrick, and Violet; two brothers, Joseph (Marcia) Watkins of Fort Wayne and Stanley (Cathy) Watkins of Fort Wayne; and a sister, Marjorie Foulks of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard “Pete” Gorrell; brother, Theron Dosch; sisters, Loretta Boswell and Rosalie Hall; and brothers-in-law, Willis Boswell, Edwin Hall and James Foulks. Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana, with visitation preceding the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Waynedale United Methodist Church or donor’s choice. Condolences can be left online at elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.