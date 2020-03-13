Early Spring Worship & Events
WAYNEDALE
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sun, 8:45 & 11a
Sunday School 10a
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)
EASTER EGG HUNT
When: Saturday, March 28, starting at Noon
Where: Waynedale UMC Sanctuary and continues outside (weather permitting) Please dress accordingly!
Add’l: Bring your children, grandchildren, and friends to enjoy the Easter Story, the egg hunt and crafts. Please bring your own basket.
Cost: Free!
UNITED METHODIST WOMEN’S DAY OF GROWTH
When: Sat. March 21, 9:30am- 2pm
Where: Waynedale UMC
Add’l Info: This is a Spiritual Retreat with speaker Rev. Shannon Stringer speaking on ‘Breathe: God Is With You.’
Reservation deadline is Friday, March 13, and reservations forms are available in the church office, or you can call Debbie Bryant at 403-3995
Cost: $15 per person (includes lunch) or $5 per person (no lunch included)
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
All Year
Saturday 5:00p
Sunday 8:00a
Sunday 10:45a
Sunday 9:30-10:30a
Bible Study for Grades K-5
Preschool Sunday School
Youth Bible Study
Adult Bible Study
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday 8:00 am & 11a
Weekdays T & Th 5:30p
W & F 8:30a
Saturday 8a & 5p
ELMHURST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
2908 Kelmar Dr.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-6412
Regular Worship Times:
Sunday School 9:30a
Sunday Morning Worship 10:30a
Sunday Evening Service 6p
“Hour of Power” Wednesday 7p
Sunday School For All Ages Pre-School Through Adults
CONCERT WITH RECORDING ARTIST AND SOLOIST, DOUG ANDERSON
When: Sun. March 22, 10:30am
Where: Elmhurst Church of the Nazarene
Who: Soloist Doug Anderson
Why: Friend’s Day Celebration
Add’l: On Sunday, March 22, at 10:30 a.m., recording artist and soloist, Doug Anderson will be in concert for a “Friend’s Day Celebration,” at the Elmhurst Church of the Nazarene. Doug is a Grammy nominated, multi Dove award winning singer from Lapel, IN. He traveled with and was a founding member of Gospel Quartet, “Signature Sound, “ started by Ernie Haase for 13 years. His 13 Dove awards include, Country Album of the year, Country Song of the year, and male vocalist. He has also been part of two videos and one CD project to attain Gold Status in Billboard sells.
Doug is married to his high school sweetheart, Michelle and they have two daughters, Isabel and Emma.
Cost: Free Will Offering
Contact: Pastor Richrd Dickson 747-6412
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
WEDNESDAY GROUP STUDY & LIGHT MEAL (SOUP/SALAD/SANDWICH)
When: Wednesday Evenings during Lent, 6:30 pm Meal; 7:00 pm Study Group
Where: Ossian UMC 201 W Mill Street Family Fellowship Center
Who: Ossian United Methodist, Ossian Presbyterian, St Mark Evangelical Lutheran
Why: Study of the Apostle’s Creed
Add’l: Everyone Welcome
Cost: No cost
Contact: Diann Goshorn 622-4326
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
10:30a Bible Class
Ash Wednesday & Midweek Lenten Services
Wednesdays starting Feb. 26 at 7p
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
Lenten Midweek Worship Services And Light Suppers
Starting on Wed. Feb. 26, 6:30pm Lenten Worship Services; 5:30pm Light Supper
SPRING RUMMAGE & BAKE SALE
When: Fri. March 27, 9am-5pm & Saturday (Bag Sale), March 28, 8am-noon
Where: Peace Lutheran Church
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
LENTEN SERVICES FEB. 26-APRIL 1
When: Wednesday evenings, 7p
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 holyscripturefw.org
MORNINGS WITH MOMMY, IT ISN’T PRESCHOOL, IT ISN’T CHILDCARE
When: First and Third Wednesday of each month 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Where: Fellowship Hall
Who: Infants, toddlers, and preschoolers with their mommies or caretakers.
Why: It is a fun and easy way for mommies or caretakers to enjoy activities with the children.
Add’l: Activities include arts, crafts, sensory table, story time, music, educational toys, and a snack. A particular theme is covered each session.
Cost: $5 per family per session which goes toward craft supplies and snacks. Infants 0-6 months are free.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Information and registration on the Website holyscripturefw.org
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Sunday Worship:
Worship Service 9:30a
Coffee & Conversation 10:30a
Sunday School 10:40a
Lighthouse Worship 10:45a
