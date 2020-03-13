Early Spring Worship & Events

WAYNEDALE

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sun, 8:45 & 11a

Sunday School 10a

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)

. . .

EASTER EGG HUNT

When: Saturday, March 28, starting at Noon

Where: Waynedale UMC Sanctuary and continues outside (weather permitting) Please dress accordingly!

Add’l: Bring your children, grandchildren, and friends to enjoy the Easter Story, the egg hunt and crafts. Please bring your own basket.

Cost: Free!

. . .

UNITED METHODIST WOMEN’S DAY OF GROWTH

When: Sat. March 21, 9:30am- 2pm

Where: Waynedale UMC

Add’l Info: This is a Spiritual Retreat with speaker Rev. Shannon Stringer speaking on ‘Breathe: God Is With You.’

Reservation deadline is Friday, March 13, and reservations forms are available in the church office, or you can call Debbie Bryant at 403-3995

Cost: $15 per person (includes lunch) or $5 per person (no lunch included)

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

All Year

Saturday 5:00p

Sunday 8:00a

Sunday 10:45a

Sunday 9:30-10:30a

Bible Study for Grades K-5

Preschool Sunday School

Youth Bible Study

Adult Bible Study

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. THERESE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

www.StThereseFW.org

2304 Lower Huntington Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9139

Office Hours:

Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p

Mass Times:

Sunday 8:00 am & 11a

Weekdays T & Th 5:30p

W & F 8:30a

Saturday 8a & 5p

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ELMHURST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

2908 Kelmar Dr.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-6412

Regular Worship Times:

Sunday School 9:30a

Sunday Morning Worship 10:30a

Sunday Evening Service 6p

“Hour of Power” Wednesday 7p

Sunday School For All Ages Pre-School Through Adults

. . .

CONCERT WITH RECORDING ARTIST AND SOLOIST, DOUG ANDERSON

When: Sun. March 22, 10:30am

Where: Elmhurst Church of the Nazarene

Who: Soloist Doug Anderson

Why: Friend’s Day Celebration

Add’l: On Sunday, March 22, at 10:30 a.m., recording artist and soloist, Doug Anderson will be in concert for a “Friend’s Day Celebration,” at the Elmhurst Church of the Nazarene. Doug is a Grammy nominated, multi Dove award winning singer from Lapel, IN. He traveled with and was a founding member of Gospel Quartet, “Signature Sound, “ started by Ernie Haase for 13 years. His 13 Dove awards include, Country Album of the year, Country Song of the year, and male vocalist. He has also been part of two videos and one CD project to attain Gold Status in Billboard sells.

Doug is married to his high school sweetheart, Michelle and they have two daughters, Isabel and Emma.

Cost: Free Will Offering

Contact: Pastor Richrd Dickson 747-6412

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

WEDNESDAY GROUP STUDY & LIGHT MEAL (SOUP/SALAD/SANDWICH)

When: Wednesday Evenings during Lent, 6:30 pm Meal; 7:00 pm Study Group

Where: Ossian UMC 201 W Mill Street Family Fellowship Center

Who: Ossian United Methodist, Ossian Presbyterian, St Mark Evangelical Lutheran

Why: Study of the Apostle’s Creed

Add’l: Everyone Welcome

Cost: No cost

Contact: Diann Goshorn 622-4326

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

10:30a Bible Class

. . .

Ash Wednesday & Midweek Lenten Services

Wednesdays starting Feb. 26 at 7p

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

. . .

Lenten Midweek Worship Services And Light Suppers

Starting on Wed. Feb. 26, 6:30pm Lenten Worship Services; 5:30pm Light Supper

. . .

SPRING RUMMAGE & BAKE SALE

When: Fri. March 27, 9am-5pm & Saturday (Bag Sale), March 28, 8am-noon

Where: Peace Lutheran Church

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

LENTEN SERVICES FEB. 26-APRIL 1

When: Wednesday evenings, 7p

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 holyscripturefw.org

. . .

MORNINGS WITH MOMMY, IT ISN’T PRESCHOOL, IT ISN’T CHILDCARE

When: First and Third Wednesday of each month 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Where: Fellowship Hall

Who: Infants, toddlers, and preschoolers with their mommies or caretakers.

Why: It is a fun and easy way for mommies or caretakers to enjoy activities with the children.

Add’l: Activities include arts, crafts, sensory table, story time, music, educational toys, and a snack. A particular theme is covered each session.

Cost: $5 per family per session which goes toward craft supplies and snacks. Infants 0-6 months are free.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Information and registration on the Website holyscripturefw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Sunday Worship:

Worship Service 9:30a

Coffee & Conversation 10:30a

Sunday School 10:40a

Lighthouse Worship 10:45a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .