“ALL IN ALLEN COMPREHENSIVE PLAN” WORKSHOPS SCHEDULED

It’s time for local residents to share their ideas for the future of Allen County and Fort Wayne.

As part of the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan process, Allen County and the City of Fort Wayne are inviting residents to choose one of four upcoming workshops to discuss their thoughts about the opportunities and issues facing the community.

The workshop dates, times and locations are:

• Tuesday, March 17, 1-2:30 p.m., Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.,

• Tuesday, March 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Metea County Park Nature Center, 8401 Union Chapel Rd.,

• Wednesday, March 18, 1-2:30 p.m., Downtown Fort Wayne Community Center, 233 W. Main St.,

• Wednesday, March 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wayne High School, 9100 Winchester Rd.

The All In Allen Comprehensive Plan is a blueprint to guide land use, housing, transportation, parks and more for Fort Wayne and Allen County—including Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville, Woodburn and unincorporated areas. The plan will be used by community leaders to make decisions and policies to shape the region for years to come.

During the workshops, participants will be asked what they believe are the most pressing issues facing the community, as well as provide suggestions for ways to make the community stronger. Residents will share and discuss their ideas with other participants.

All residents are invited to participate in the March workshops as well as upcoming events. Future events, along with updates about the process, will be listed on the ALLINALLEN.ORG website.

For questions about accessibility or to request accommodations, residents should contact allinallen@allencounty.org or call 311. Requests should be made as soon as possible.

** Since the original announcement, this event has since been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Please see allinallen.org/ for more details**