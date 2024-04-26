PBS Fort Wayne Hosts Open House

PBS Fort Wayne will have a community Open House on Sunday, May 5 from 12:00pm – 3:00pm at their station located at 2501 E. Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN.

During this event, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the station and get a behind-the scenes perspective on what it takes to broadcast PBS Fort Wayne’s five channels. In addition, those attending will also be able to take a tour of PBS Fort Wayne’s production truck and studio. PBS Fort Wayne’s staff will be on hand throughout the building to provide information and answer questions local viewers might have.

The open house is free and open to people of all ages. Whether someone is a long-time viewer or simply curious about how the business of broadcasting works, PBS Fort Wayne will be the place to be on May 5 to learn more and explore.

Carmelita’s Food Truck, with lunch and dessert items available to purchase, will be available on-site in PBS Fort Wayne’s parking lot for those wanting a bite to eat before or after touring PBS Fort Wayne.

For more information about the open house, visit the station’s web page at pbsfortwayne.org/engage/station-events/ to learn more. This page will be updated regularly with details about parking for the event and directions on how to find PBS Fort Wayne. You may also contact PBS Fort Wayne with any questions you may have by phone at 260-484-8839.

PBS Fort Wayne’s mission is to enrich the community through engaging content. Established nearly 50 years ago, PBS Fort Wayne now operates as a public service media organization that harnesses a range of media tools to serve the community in new ways — with multiple broadcast channels, streaming platforms, educational outreach, and engagement activities. Over its history, PBS Fort Wayne has been recognized for its innovation and creativity with numerous awards, including regional Emmy® Awards and national Telly Awards. Find more information at pbsfortwayne.org.

PBS Fort Wayne also live streams its main channel (39.1) to viewers in the northeast Indiana region on its website: pbsfortwayne.org; on pbs.org; through the PBS App and the PBS Fort Wayne app, Allen Media Group’s Local Now digital platform and since early November 2023, on Hulu + Live TV.