New Buddy Bench Installed In Honor Of The Late Mayor

Family and friends of the late Mayor Tom Henry and City of Fort Wayne employees gathered at Citizens Square for the unveiling and dedication of a new Buddy Bench that’s now housed in the lobby of Citizens Square in honor of Mayor Henry. The new Buddy Bench effort was led by local resident Sammie Vance.

Last month, the public was asked to help donate one thousand cleaned and empty milk jugs for a new Buddy Bench to be installed at Citizens Square to recognize Mayor Henry. The milk jugs allowed for a new bench to be built. We want to thank the many community members who helped with this cause as more than enough milk jugs were dropped off at Biggby Coffee at Georgetown, 6568 E. State Blvd.

Sammie Vance founded the Buddy Bench initiative in 2017 at the age of eight as an easy way for kids to find companionship. More information about Sammie and the Buddy Bench program can be found here – sammiesbuddybenchproject.com and polywood.com/buddybench.

Mayor Henry was a supporter of Sammie’s Buddy Bench efforts. They had the privilege of meeting many times at benches around Fort Wayne, and Sammie included him in her book that was published a few years ago.