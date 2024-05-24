Upcoming June Worship & Events
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
RUMMAGE SALE
& BAKE SALE
May 23: 8am-7pm; May 24: 8am-4pm; May 25: 8am-1pm (bag sale).
Mount Calvary is downsizing and will have many items for sale including childcare and preschool items, toys, clothes, household items, home decor, filing cabinets, office items, furniture, books, and church items. Our childcare and preschool is closing on May 31. 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46819.
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
MESSAGE SERIES: RESURRECTION REALITY
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
AVALON SCUBA
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
When: June 3-7, 2024
Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Raod
Who: Kids ages 3 years-5th grad
Add’l: Don’t miss the boat on this exciting week of games, crafts, music, stories and more and we learn about the deep love of Jesus! It’s going to be a fin-tastic week! www.avalonmc.com/vbs
Cost: $15
Contact: msmith@avalonmc.com
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
FATHER’S DAY EVENTS
When: June 16, 2024
Where: Ossian United Methodist Church
Add’l: The Northmen and Kathy will be doing a special service at 9 a.m. and there will also be a “Unique Tie” contest for the guys.
Contact: 260-622-4326
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays 9-11am
Where: address above, Door #1
We are here to help, serve and pray with you. Do you care about people and want to volunteer? Call to learn how to join our team! 747-7424
