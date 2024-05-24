Upcoming June Worship & Events

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

RUMMAGE SALE

& BAKE SALE

May 23: 8am-7pm; May 24: 8am-4pm; May 25: 8am-1pm (bag sale).

Mount Calvary is downsizing and will have many items for sale including childcare and preschool items, toys, clothes, household items, home decor, filing cabinets, office items, furniture, books, and church items. Our childcare and preschool is closing on May 31. 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46819.

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

MESSAGE SERIES: RESURRECTION REALITY

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

AVALON SCUBA

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

When: June 3-7, 2024

Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Raod

Who: Kids ages 3 years-5th grad

Add’l: Don’t miss the boat on this exciting week of games, crafts, music, stories and more and we learn about the deep love of Jesus! It’s going to be a fin-tastic week! www.avalonmc.com/vbs

Cost: $15

Contact: msmith@avalonmc.com

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

FATHER’S DAY EVENTS

When: June 16, 2024

Where: Ossian United Methodist Church

Add’l: The Northmen and Kathy will be doing a special service at 9 a.m. and there will also be a “Unique Tie” contest for the guys.

Contact: 260-622-4326

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays 9-11am

Where: address above, Door #1

We are here to help, serve and pray with you. Do you care about people and want to volunteer? Call to learn how to join our team! 747-7424

