3,000 LUNCHES TO BE DELIVERED AROUND FORT WAYNE IN 2 HOURS

SCAN, Inc. will host its 5th Annual Brown Bag Lunch fundraiser on Wednesday, March 11, from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Proceeds from the event support SCAN’s mission to protect children, prepare parents, strengthen families and educate our community to Stop Child Abuse and Neglect.

“For 35 years, our community has purchased 3,000 lunches every year to help keep children in our community safe,” said Deanna Szyndrowski, Chief Executive Officer of SCAN, Inc. “This year, our goal is to raise more than $35,000 for our prevention and intervention programs. It’s all made possible by the generosity of Casa Restaurants, event sponsors and more than 160 volunteers.”

Casa chefs, along with community volunteers and SCAN employees, will prepare, package, and deliver more than 3,000 lunches in two hours. SCAN anticipates the lunches will sell out, and community members are encouraged to pre-order lunches online, or via phone, fax or mail. The Brown Bag Lunch offers several options:

• An individual portion of pasta with meatballs and a side of Casaburo salad and dinner roll for $10

• An individual salad meal with a dinner roll for $8

• A family-style meal, serving up to 20 people, including pasta with meatballs, Casaburo salad and dessert from Nothing Bundt Cakes for $185

Lunches will be available for pick-up on March 11 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Summit (1025 W. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne). Free delivery is also available with a minimum of seven individual orders or one family style order. Delivery must be within one mile of the Interstate 69 and 469 boundaries or no further north than Huntertown.

For more information on the Brown Bag Lunch fundraiser, including how to place an order, volunteer, or sponsor the event, please visit www.scanfw.org/brown-bag-lunch