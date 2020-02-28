MASTER CRAFTSMAN BRING EXCELLENCE TO WOODWORKING

It has been said that it takes 10,000 hours of deliberate dedication to master a task. For woodcraftsman like the staff at R.P. Wakefield, that time commitment has been lapped many times over. And the proof of dedication is in their intricate, locally produced wooden mouldings, wall treatments and flooring.

Truly experts in their field of wood-crafting, R.P. Wakefield was recently honored by Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana House of Representatives for 50 years of supplying high quality hardwood products in Indiana. Using CNC routers, their craftsmen work with clients to customize fine hardwoods and other more specialized wood types into mouldings, wall treatments and flooring. R.P. Wakefield products are often used in new homes and remodels but can even end up in RV’s and mobile home interiors. Many of their clients notice that installing the beautiful hardwoods increases the value of their home.

“Our mission is to maintain the highest level of customer satisfaction through continuous improvements in quality, delivery, and service through material testing, visual inspections, internal quality audits, and affiliations with organizations such as the National Hardwood Lumber Association.” A spokesperson for R.P. Wakefield continued, “We are proud that each of our mouldings are crafted using a combination of technology and time-honored craftsmanship.”

When you enter a place that reflects the beauty of nature adorned with decadent hardwoods, you really feel at home. R.P. Wakefield has another division, Auburn Hardwood Mouldings, dedicated to helping consumers find just the right hardwood moulding to increase the value of their home.

If you’re not sure what all these types of mouldings are, don’t fret, the staff at Auburn Hardwood Mouldings are there to help you go over what the best options are for you to add a touch of nature into your home. You can call Auburn Hardwood Mouldings at (260) 925-5959 or visit them at 1109 Auburn Dr Auburn, IN 46706, Monday through Friday 7am-3pm. You can also learn more by visiting their website at www.auburnhardwood.com.

This message has been sponsored by R.P. Wakefield of 600 West Maple St., Waterloo, Indiana. For questions, you can reach them at (800) 538-4163 7:30am – 3pm Monday Through Friday. Or online at www.rpwakefield.com.