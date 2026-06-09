Foellinger Theatre Releases Summer Nights Concert Schedule

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The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Dept. are thrilled to announce the 2026 Foellinger Theatre summer concert lineup: “Music. Memories. Summer Nights.”

The concert season, which begins June 9, features an exciting mix of musical styles spanning classic and progressive rock, glam metal, soft rock, pop-rock favorites and melodic rock, along with the smooth rhythms of English reggae, Indiana newgrass, plus an energetic show for kids—all brought to life by an iconic lineup of artists from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s and the Ninja Kidz.

Tickets are on sale for the following concerts: David Lee Roth with special guest Eagles of Death Metal on June 11 at 7:30 p.m., Little River Band with special guests Seals & Crofts 2 on June 12 at 7:30 p.m., Kansas + 38 Special on July 10 at 7:30 p.m., Three Dog Night on July 17 at 7:30 p.m., Debutants Present: The Hoot on July 24 at 7 p.m., with additional details coming in early June for the concert and related Hoot Camp for kids, Ninja Kidz Live on September 4 at 6:30 p.m., UB40 on October 4 at 6 p.m., and Ghostbusters in Concert with live orchestra on October 10 at 7:30 p.m.

“We see the Foellinger Theatre as more than just a concert venue, it’s a gathering place where people come together to share memorable live music experiences in one of Fort Wayne’s most beautiful park settings,” said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director McDaniel. “With major upgrades completed in 2025, including enhanced house and stage lighting along with audio system improvements, we’re positioned to continue elevating the guest and artist experience. As we move forward, we’re focused on thoughtful programming, strong strategic partnerships and the operational flexibility needed to bring dynamic entertainment and community celebrations to the theatre for years to come.”

“We anticipate announcing more concerts and will update the website as those concerts become available,” reports Director McDaniel. “We appreciate our generous sponsors who help us keep our ticket prices low. And we thank Honeywell Arts & Entertainment and Exceptional Artists for bringing exciting acts to our venue, where every seat in the house is a great one.”

Several free concerts will be held at Foellinger Theatre this season as well, including:

The Fort Wayne Area Community Band, June 9, July 14, August 18, 7:30 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Jazz Orchestra, Jun. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

New Millennium Jazz Orchestra, July 8, 7:30 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, July 31, at 7:00 p.m.

The 2026 Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series is sponsored by 103.9 Wayne, US 93.3, Hot 107.9 and 96.3XKE. The Community Concerts are sponsored by PBS Fort Wayne.

Tickets are now available at TicketMaster.com or in-person at the Parks and Recreation Department (705 East State Blvd.) (no added fees) during regular business hours or at the Foellinger Theatre box office (3411 Sherman Blvd.) from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. on concert days. For more information, visit foellingertheatre.org.