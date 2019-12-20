FREE LEGAL HELP FOR THE PUBLIC ON MLK DAY 2020

Hoosiers needing answers to legal questions are invited to a free legal consultation during the Indiana State Bar Association’s annual “Talk to a Lawyer Today” on Jan. 20, 2020. Consultations are provided in-person at numerous statewide locations or via the statewide hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST at 800.266.2581.

Individuals will speak with one of the more than 200 attorneys volunteering their time and experience during 10 to 15-minute consultations to answer general questions and offer legal information. Topics typically include bankruptcy, child support, complaints again a city, contract disputes, divorce, employment issues, immigration, landlord-tenant issues, and wills and estates.

Members of the ISBA donate their time for this once-a-year program as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The program is an opportunity for attorneys statewide to provide free legal consultations to members of the general public who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.

Founded in 1896, the Indiana State Bar Association is the single largest legal organization in the state. The ISBA serves and advocates on behalf of its members, their clients and the public interest as the independent voice of the legal profession. The ISBA’s office is located in downtown Indianapolis. For more information about the Indiana State Bar Association, visit www.inbar.org.