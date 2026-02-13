Local Text Ads: Feb. 13 Update
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
(260) 579-7299
Landscaping mowing tree service.
Free estimates
_________________
FISH FRY AT FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
3102 Ardmore Ave.
(260) 432-6011
Fish Fry 4:30-7pm Feb. 27, March 27, & April 3
$15.00 adults, $8.00 kids (Ages 6-10), under 5 are free.
Dinner includes large portion of Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, homemade dessert and coffee.
_________________
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
_________________
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
_________________
CASH FOR JUNK CARS
Running & non-running
Same day pickup
Will pay cash on the spot
Call Rob – 260-417-7633
_________________
WELLSPRING
ON WHEELS
Mobile food pantry – free food, household supplies, and sometimes hygiene products.
3rd Tuesday Each Month 10a-Noon
2123 Lincoln Way Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(parking lot behind Salvatori’s & Shell Gas Station)
_________________
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
_________________
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
_________________
PANCAKE & SAUSAGE BREAKFAST
Hosted by Kiwanis Club of Time Corners
Saturday, March 21st
Fort Wayne Sport Club
3102 Ardmore Avenue, Fort Wayne
8am-11am (Sit down / Carry out)
Asking for an “at will” donation for each meal.
Please give what you can to support kids and Riley Children’s Hospital
_________________
YOUR AD HERE!
Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com.
_________________
DO YOU ENJOY TALKING…
… about what’s new in the community, local events, & people that make Fort Wayne special? We are seeking a volunteer writer to regularly cover local topics. Call 260-747-4535 for more details.
_________________
