Free Entrepreneurship Certification Program

1 min read

The Literacy Alliance is excited to announce the next cohort of its popular Entrepreneurship Certification Program, designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs turn business ideas into reality. This free certification course will run from April 17 through June 26, 2026, with classes held Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at The Literacy Alliance, 1005 W. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne.

The Entrepreneurship Certification Program provides participants with practical, hands-on instruction in core business skills, including idea development, planning, financial basics, and launching a sustainable business. The program is ideal for individuals who are ready to lead, build confidence, and take concrete steps toward self-employment or small business ownership.

Space in the program is limited, and interested participants are encouraged to apply early.

“Entrepreneurship can be a powerful pathway to economic stability and independence,” said Matt Wire, chief marketing and communications officer at The Literacy Alliance. “This program gives participants a clear blueprint and the support they need to move from idea to action.”

Applications are now open. To apply, visit literacyalliance.org and click Become a Student.

The Literacy Alliance provides free education programs that build literacy, workforce readiness, and life skills for adults in Allen County. Through education and support, The Literacy Alliance helps individuals strengthen their futures and contribute to a stronger community. For more information about The Literacy Alliance and its free, life-changing programs, visit literacyalliance.org.