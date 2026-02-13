Does Winter Make You Feel Sleepy?

3 min read

When we think of hibernation, bears often come to mind, but humans also feel the urge to stay warm and sleep through the winter months.

“Cold winter air and furnaces can be very drying, so making sure you are staying hydrated can have a big impact on feeling better and staying healthy,” said Molly Mengerink, Lead Sleep Technician at Lutheran Hospital’s Sleep Disorders Center.

In fact, studies show that 34% to 51% of Americans report sleeping more as the weather gets colder. But why are we so tired during the winter to start with? Some reasons include:

A decrease in exercise. A 2022 poll found that winter reduces exercise by up to 37%. People often cite cold temperatures and darkness as deterrents to working out. However, a sedentary lifestyle slows metabolism and blood circulation and interrupts your sleep/wake cycle.

Lack of sunlight. Sunlight helps regulate your circadian rhythm, reduces stress and boosts immunity. In winter, less sunlight can increase melatonin production, making you sleepier and more prone to fatigue.

Mood changes. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) affects 10 million Americans, but as many as 20% of us experience the “winter blues.” Symptoms can include feelings of hopelessness or sadness, low energy levels, difficulty concentrating, changes in appetite and sleep patterns. Women are four times more likely than men to be diagnosed with SAD.

While we can’t control the weather, there are small things we can do to fight back if we find ourselves gripped by winter fatigue. That includes:

Cognitive therapy. If you’re feeling persistently tired or sad this winter, consider talking to someone about how to cope with those feelings. Talking to a doctor also may uncover a mental health condition that may be treatable with medications.

Light therapy. Research shows that at least 30 minutes of morning light therapy can reduce symptoms of seasonal affective disorder by up to 80%. Bringing more light into your life can be as easy as taking a walk outside, but you also can purchase light therapy lamps if you’re concerned about UV exposure.

Physical activity. Consider indoor activities like yoga or group classes that will keep you motivated during the winter months. Remember, we should be aiming for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week. And don’t forget to incorporate both cardio and strength training into your routine!

Vitamins. Lack of vitamins D and B-12 has been linked to depression, SAD and other health risks. If you suspect you may have a vitamin deficiency, it’s important to talk to your doctor about the best way to balance your levels, whether that be through supplements or dietary adjustments. For example, some studies suggest that citrus fruits, berries, fortified cereals, fatty fish, leafy greens and nuts can boost both mood and vitamin levels.

Remember, we can’t hibernate all season, so it’s important to prioritize our health this winter. For more information on sleep care: lutheranhealth.net/sleep-care.

