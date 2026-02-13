Indiana Humanities Announces New Mini-Grants

1 min read

An opportunity will provide tax-exempt organizations with funds for humanities programming.

Indiana Humanities is offering a new grant program for tax-exempt organizations that will support programs in the areas of history, literature, archaeology, ethics, philosophy, world cultures, and other subjects.

Projects supported by Indiana Humanities Mini-Grants can come in a variety of formats — workshops, presentations, reading/ discussion programs, exhibitions, podcasts, film documentaries, and more—as long as they’re open to the public and utilize the humanities as a tool for engagement.

The statewide nonprofit established this grant as a quick and accessible way to grow public humanities programming in Indiana and will accept applications on a rolling basis, due the last day of each month, until funds run out. Applicants will be notified of their award within four weeks from the application deadline.

“Our goal is to offer flexible and dynamic grants that invite nonprofits across the state to create impactful public programs for their communities,” said George Hanlin, director of grants for Indiana Humanities. “We know the humanities are a powerful tool for connection, and we look forward to supporting new efforts to bring Hoosiers together.”

After Indiana Humanities’ federal funding was terminated in April 2025, the organization made the difficult decision to limit its grant program to only its Historic Preservation Education Grant, which it distributes in partnership with Indiana Landmarks. The Mini-Grant is the first grant opportunity to be added into the organization’s offerings since then, funded through private donations from generous Hoosiers.

Mini-Grant Application deadline: On a rolling basis, due the last day of each month

Award: Up to $1,000

Purpose: Supports a broad array of projects that stoke curiosity, promote dialogue, and allow people to better understand the complex world in which they live.

Visit the grants page on indianahumanities.org for in-depth guidelines, application instructions and more. Or, for more information, email grants@indianahumanities.org.