Cinema Center Kicks Off 50th Anniversary With Oscar Gala

2 min read

Founded in 1976, Cinema Center is marking the milestone with a throwback theme that nods to its origins and honors one of the decade’s most iconic films, The Godfather. The gala begins at 6 p.m. and invites guests to step into the spotlight with a red carpet arrival and themed attire encouraged.

Organizers promise an evening that blends classic Hollywood flair with local creative energy. Attendees can expect gourmet hors d’oeuvres from Bittersweet featuring an Italian, Godfather-inspired twist, raffles, and an Oscar Prediction Competition curated by the Cinema Center Board of Directors. Music for the night will be curated by Nomad Night Club.

Beyond the glamour, the gala serves as a fundraiser for Fort Wayne’s only nonprofit art house movie theater, supporting Cinema Center’s mission of bringing independent, international, and classic films to Northeast Indiana while promoting film as art and education.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/OscarGala2026_FWCC. Advance pricing is $60 for general admission and $125 for VIP tickets. Day-of pricing on March 14 will be $70 for general admission and $140 for VIP.

The Oscar Gala also arrives as Cinema Center launches its 50th anniversary fundraising campaign, “Celebrate 50,” with a $100,000 goal aimed at helping the historic theater continue serving audiences for the next 50 years and beyond. The campaign comes at a time when theaters nationwide have faced intensified pressures, and Cinema Center says community support is needed to invest in facility improvements, technology, and programming.

Campaign priorities include projection and sound upgrades, a new marquee for the historic theater, facility modernization and equipment replacement, enhanced viewing experiences for diverse audiences, expanded community partnerships and educational programming, special Q and A screenings, and long-term sustainability.

Since 1976, Cinema Center has been a gathering place for generations of moviegoers, from first dates to family traditions. Leaders say that shared experience remains central to the organization’s identity, particularly as streaming services increasingly shift entertainment into private spaces. As part of the anniversary year, Cinema Center is also planning a yearlong 50th anniversary film series featuring staff favorites from across the decades, with additional special events, partnerships, and member-exclusive programming to be announced throughout the year.

Community members can support the “Celebrate 50” initiative in several ways, including becoming a member, making a donation, attending the March 14 Oscar Gala, sponsoring events or screenings, volunteering, and collaborating on programs with local businesses, artists, nonprofits, and cultural organizations.

Cinema Center is located at 437 East Berry Street in Fort Wayne. More information about the 50th anniversary campaign and ways to get involved is available at cinemacenter.org/celebrate-50.