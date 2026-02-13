Play For A Cause: Turnstone’s Casino Night

2 min read

Turnstone’s 49th Casino Night returns on Friday, February 27th, 2026 from 6:00 – 10:00 pm at Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center. This highly anticipated community event offers a fun-filled evening of games, food, and prizes, with all proceeds supporting Turnstone’s comprehensive programs and services for children and adults with disabilities.

Guests 21 and older can purchase tickets for $75 each. Admission includes access to a variety of casino-style games, a starter bag of player chips, samples from local food vendors, and one drink ticket.

Tickets may be purchased by phone at (260) 483-2100 or in person at Turnstone (3320 N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46805). Accepted payment methods include cash, check, or debit card as credit cards are not permitted under Indiana Gaming laws.

Attendees can try their hand at games like blackjack, bingo, a wheelchair basketball shot contest, bottle ring toss, and many other games. Fabulous prizes are also up for grabs through the basket raffle and silent auction. The cash bar will offer wine, beer, seltzers, and non-alcoholic options and guests can enjoy delicious bites from local favorites including Cookie Cottage and more!

For those looking to be part of the fun in other ways, volunteer opportunities are available! Volunteers receive complimentary admission to Casino Night outside of their shift. Sign up at turnstone.org/casino.

Businesses interested in engaging with over 600 attendees can explore sponsorship opportunities to gain brand exposure and make a lasting impact. Contact Lauren Widenhofer, Turnstone’s Director of Development, at lauren@turnstone.org to learn more.

This event will operate under Indiana Gaming License #002703. For more information please visit turnstone.org/casino.

Founded in 1943, Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities. Turnstone’s scope of impact has evolved to include being a member of the United States Olympic Family as one of nine designated Olympic and Paralympic Training Sites and dozens of National Team and Paralympic athletes have trained at Turnstone, including the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Goalball teams.