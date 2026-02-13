Local Students Making A Positive Community Impact

2 min read

Bishop Luers High School has once again demonstrated the power of service, faith, and community through volunteer work, generating an estimated value of $17,400 in support of various local organizations. Through this Sodalitas Day, students, faculty, and staff joined together to make a positive difference in the lives of those served by these organizations.

The Sodalitas Program, which emphasizes service and unity, saw hundreds of students and staff participate in a variety of projects to support and uplift those in need. Sodalitas is a Latin word that means fellowship, as well as an acronym that explains the purpose of the program: “Serve Others with Dignity As we Love and grow in Integrity and Truth Academically and Spiritually.” The program is a testament to Bishop Luers High School’s commitment to fostering a spirit of giving, compassion, and faith-driven action among its students.

Here are the incredible contributions made during Sodalitas Day:

Rescue Mission: Bishop Luers volunteers worked together to make and stuff 300 sack lunches.

Christ Child Society: Students created 8 kid blankets and 600 clothing tags. This work directly supports the Christ Child Society’s mission to help children in need.

Animal Care and Control: Volunteers made 80 fleece cat blankets, ensuring the comfort and warmth of animals awaiting adoption.

Vera Bradley: Students tied 1000 ribbons for Vera Bradley to hang in downtown Fort Wayne for breast cancer awareness.

Honor Flight: Students wrote 1000 heartfelt thank you notes for veterans who have served our country, including Honor Flight members, VA Hospital patients, and veterans in nursing homes. They also wrote cards for local CNAs, nurses, and breast cancer patients.

Bishop Luers High School says they are proud to support these outstanding organizations and is committed to continuing the tradition of service, leadership, and faith that define the Sodalitas Program. The school extends its gratitude to all students, faculty, staff, and community partners who contributed to this year’s success.

Bishop Luers High School is a Catholic secondary education committed to providing an education rooted in faith, service, and academic excellence while fostering an environment where students can thrive academically, socially, and spiritually. The school strives to develop well-rounded individuals who are prepared to lead and serve in their communities with compassion, integrity, and a commitment to the values of Christ.

For more information about the Sodalitas Program or Bishop Luers High School, please visit www.bishopluers.org.