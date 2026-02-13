Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show Returns February 26

3 min read

The 53rd Annual Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show, the largest event of its kind in the tri-state area, is set to open its doors at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum from Thursday, Feb. 26, through Sunday, March 1, 2026. Presented by Windows, Doors & More, this traditional event will feature over 650 exhibitors and a diverse lineup of unique features for the entire family.

The show serves as the region’s premier destination for homeowners and garden enthusiasts, offering a comprehensive resource for starting any project, large or small. Attendees can explore the latest products and services for everything from kitchen and bath remodels to landscaping, interior decor, and outdoor living.

“For over half a century, the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show has been the place where inspiration meets expertise, and we are proud that attending the show each year has become a tradition for so many” said show owner Becky Williamson. “With more than 650 exhibitors gathered under one roof, this is truly a can’t-miss event for anyone ready to tackle a home project or simply looking for a fun day out.”

This year’s show is bringing back classic favorites and exciting new presentations:

Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel: The world-famous star returns to make a splash, delivering wildly entertaining shows packed with engaging water safety tips. Attendees will have the opportunity to get pictures with Twiggy after each performance and purchase Twiggy merchandise.

Amazing Archery & Contortion: Bella Gantt headlines the Feature Stage with her extraordinary “foot-archery” act, where she performs contortions and fires precision shots while contorted and often upside down.

The Butterfly Kingdom: Showgoers can experience the wonder of nature in this walk-through exhibit while hundreds of butterflies flutter around them.

The Garden Gallery: Showgoers can stroll through unique garden accessories, gifts, plants, and hundreds of spring flowers. The Garden Gallery entrance and feature garden will be designed by local horticulture enthusiast Gypsy Soul Nicole from Broadview Landscaping & Nursery.

Garden Expert Stage: This stage will host Master Gardeners and experts for education seminars and demonstrations. Featured experts include Joel Karsten, creator of Straw Bale Gardens®, who will demonstrate his simple, soil-free growing method, and Alex Babich, The Giant Gardener, a Guinness Book of World Records holder showcasing his 35.76-foot sunflower.

Feature Stage Presentations: In addition to Bella Gantt, the Feature Stage will host presentations from, Indiana Wild (animal education and experience), Dinosaur Dimensions (animatronic & puppeteered storytelling), Story time with Paper Pie and Humane Fort Wayne (HFW) (informational panel discussions and Q&As for pet owners).

Gnorm the Gnome: The beloved show mascot will be on-site to greet showgoers in the lobby entrance and wander the show floor, ready to pose for pictures and brighten moods.

The show is renewing its charitable partnership with Humane Fort Wayne (HFW), focusing on raising awareness, funds, and encouraging pet adoptions. Attendees can receive a $2 off general admission discount by bringing a non-perishable pet food donation to the gate. HFW will also feature adoptable pets on-site, host live expert panel discussions including a licensed veterinarian, and offer a “3-Choice Certificate” giveaway covering waived adoption fees, free spay/neuter, or free health clinic visits.

The Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show runs Feb. 26 through March 1, 2026. General admission is $12. Discount coupons and more information are available at home-gardenshow.com

The Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show, a family owned business, Fort Wayne Shows was founded in 1973 by Ernie Kerns, and was spearheaded by his daughter Karen Tejera from 2003 to 2019. Now in 3rd generation leadership, Karen’s daughter Becky Williamson leads the show production. For more information about the show, see Home-GardenShow.com.