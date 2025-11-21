Hospice Month Highlights Local Care & Compassion: Local Volunteer Spotlight

4 min read

November marks National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. The month, officially recognized since 1992, is an opportunity to educate the public and encourage conversations about end-of-life care.

People often wonder what the difference is between hospice and palliative care. Bonnie Blackburn-Penhollow, Director of Communication with Stillwater Hospice, explains, “Hospice is specialized care for people in the final months of life—focused on comfort, dignity, and quality time with loved ones rather than curative treatment.”

She continues, “Palliative care offers the same expert symptom management and supportive services but is available at any stage of a serious illness, even while someone continues treatment. Think of it as an added layer of support that helps people live as well as possible for as long as possible.”

Stillwater Hospice has been part of northeast Indiana for more than 137 years, and their nonprofit mission guides every decision they make. They turn no one away—regardless of ability to pay—and care for people across 13 counties. Because they are community-owned and mission-driven, every dollar goes back into enhancing care, expanding access, and supporting families through some of life’s hardest moments.

One of the people working behind the scenes to support Stillwater’s mission is Rose Ann Scranton, a volunteer who assists in the medical records department. Rose Ann says the role is an ideal fit. “It works especially well for me, as I travel frequently during the summer, and the position offers flexibility. Medical records also give me the chance to use my organizational skills.”

She adds, “While it may sound boring to some people, I like making sure that information can be easily found by those who need it. I sort client information, set up client charts, and file supporting paperwork. There is a nice mix of manual labor and computer work. I also set up Patient Information Binders, which are distributed to clients in nursing homes.”

Director of Volunteer Services Sarah Plasterer shares, “Rosie Scranton has touched the very heart of our organization through her extraordinary generosity and spirit. Her willingness to give her time and adapt to any need has been nothing short of inspiring. Rosie’s contributions—especially her pivotal role in helping us transition to a digital medical records system—represent more than technical achievement; they reflect her deep commitment to making care better for those we serve.”

The transition to digital records took several years to complete. All client files from acquired organizations in two counties had to be prepped by removing staples, paper clips, and other materials, then scanned and renamed. Rose Ann recalls, “It seemed like an endless task, but we finally finished this summer. Although repetitious, there was a good variety of work in the project, and we—Jill, my ‘partner in crime,’ who shredded mountains of paper, and I—felt a huge sense of accomplishment when the last boxes were emptied.”

Stillwater Hospice is well known for two key community resources. Bonnie explains, “The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center is the region’s only standalone grief center dedicated exclusively to mourning adults. It is fully donor-supported, meaning all counseling—individual sessions, support groups, workshops, and community classes—is offered at no charge. People do not need to have had a loved one served by Stillwater Hospice to receive support; it is truly a community resource.”

She adds, “Our Hospice Home is a warm, peaceful inpatient care facility where patients receive 24/7 expert support when symptoms cannot be managed elsewhere or when families need respite. The newly renovated environment is intentionally calm and home-like, staffed by a team skilled in providing comfort and guidance during the final days of life.”

In addition to the Grief Center, Hospice Home, In-Home Hospice Care, and Palliative Care, Stillwater offers several other services. These include veteran-centered care with trained staff and special recognition programs; spiritual care counseling; social work support; caregiver guidance; and specialty programs such as music therapy, complementary grief programming, and volunteer companionship.

Rose Ann encourages others to volunteer and recommends finding an organization that aligns with your values, skills, and interests. “The volunteer work I do frees up time for the Medical Records Coordinator to focus on other important tasks and enables Stillwater to provide the compassionate care for which it is famous.”

Sarah adds, “Beyond her skills and intelligence, Rosie brings warmth, humor, and compassion that uplift everyone around her. Her kindness and understanding remind us of what true service looks like. We are profoundly grateful for Rosie, whose dedication makes her an irreplaceable part of our Hospice family at Stillwater.”

This Volunteer Spotlight is presented by The Volunteer Center, dedicated to connecting people who want to volunteer with local nonprofits in need. Learn more at volunteerfortwayne.org