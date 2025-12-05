See Santa In Your Neighborhood This Christmas Eve

3 min read

On Christmas Eve, Waynedale will once again trade quiet afternoon streets for jingling bells, children’s laughter, and the glow of a rolling Christmas trolley as Santa Claus returns to familiar neighborhood routes. From early afternoon through mid day on December 24, hundreds of families will step out to porches and sidewalks to wave and share a brief moment of Christmas wonder as Santa rolls through.

Launched just five years ago, the Christmas Trolley has quickly become a cherished Waynedale tradition. The magic connected to Santa has always been about more than gifts beneath a tree. Watching him travel slowly along neighborhood streets, instead of appearing only in crowded stores or on screens, reminds residents that generosity, surprise, and simple acts of kindness are still at the heart of Christmas and are meant to be shared with one another.

Organizers work each year to ensure that the tour covers as much of the community as possible so that families throughout Waynedale can participate. The trolley will again visit many of the neighborhoods it has traveled through in past years, following an afternoon schedule that runs roughly from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Visiting the following neighborhoods Indian Village (1pm), Sand Point & Belle Vista (1:20pm), Old Trail (1:35pm), Southwest Waynedale (1:50pm), Avalon (2:30pm), Lake Shores West & Lakewood (2:50pm), Lakeshores East & Winterset (3:15pm). Families are encouraged to watch for it near the posted times and to check The Waynedale News social media for route maps and updates: facebook.com/events/1375409874218773 .

Safety remains an important part of the planning each year. Families are asked to dress warmly, stay on sidewalks or safely back from the road, and keep children with a responsible adult at all times. Streets will remain open to regular traffic, so organizers encourage everyone to remain alert, avoid approaching the trolley, and enjoy the experience from a safe distance.

Behind the scenes, volunteers help map the route, coordinate timing, place signs along key streets, decorate the trolley, and spread the word. Local sponsor Legacy Plumbing, Heating & Air plays a critical role as well, helping cover costs so that the event can remain free and welcoming for everyone.

Although this event is free to attend, it is not free to provide. Residents who wish to help sustain traditions like Santa’s Christmas Eve tour can support the ongoing work of The Waynedale News, which helps organize, promote, and report on local events throughout the year. Contributions at waynedalenews.com/donate help preserve the newspaper’s mission of positive, family friendly community news and allow cherished traditions to continue and grow.

For many residents, the sight of Santa passing near their own home carries a meaning that reaches beyond lights and holiday music. It is a visible reminder that Waynedale is a place where people look out for their neighbors, where small businesses give back, and where community traditions are worth the effort it takes to keep them going. The Santa trolley also shows how community spirit is built through simple, shared experiences. When residents step outside, stand together, and share the same few minutes of anticipation and excitement, they become part of a larger story.

This Christmas Eve, when you hear bells echoing down your street or see a glow of lights turning the corner, consider stepping outside for a moment. Wave to Santa, greet your neighbors, and take in the sound of cheer drifting from one yard to the next. In that simple act, you will not only be watching a trolley pass by. You will be taking part in a Waynedale tradition, sharing in the magic of Santa and the promise of Christmas, and helping keep the spirit of community alive for another year.