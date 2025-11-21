Citilink Launches Real-Time Tracking For Riders

2 min read

Citilink riders can now track their buses in real time, thanks to a new technology partnership with Systrans, enhancing convenience, safety, and comfort for Fort Wayne’s transit users, especially as winter weather approaches.

The system, powered by Systrans’ NAVINEO CAD/AVL technology, gives riders the ability to see exactly where their bus is and when it will arrive through the Transit app. This feature makes trip planning easier and helps riders stay warm and comfortable while waiting, no matter the weather.

“One of the biggest things for our team is that we want to provide a dignified experience to all of our riders,” said Jillian Kreider, marketing specialist at Citilink. “Our partnership with Systrans, an Equans company, and Transit app is going to continue to provide that dignified experience by allowing riders the opportunity to optimize their day.”

The new system enhances both the rider and driver experience. Automated announcements now provide clear, timely information about stops and transfers, allowing drivers to focus on safe operation while helping passengers navigate their routes with confidence.

“The drivers absolutely love the automated announcements,” said Pam Schieber, Citilink’s chief operating officer. “It saves them a lot of work, and passengers aren’t asking them as many questions.”

Operations staff also benefit from a more efficient dispatch process, drivers can log in independently, and supervisors can communicate directly with passengers through upcoming features like automated detour notifications and custom announcements.

At a recent community event, Citilink staff heard positive feedback from riders of all ages, including seniors, who found the new tracking system easy to use, reinforcing the agency’s focus on reliability and a positive rider experience for everyone.

Future plans include expanding the use of the system to include automated detour notifications and passenger announcements from supervisors and the marketing team, further improving communication between the agency and riders.

Citilink is the public transportation provider for Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the surrounding areas. With a mission of linking people to life, Citilink operates a comprehensive network of bus routes, serving thousands of passengers daily. Committed to providing safe, reliable, and accessible transportation, Citilink plays a vital role in enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. To learn more information about Citilink, visit the website at fwcitilink.com.

Systrans, an Equans company, designs and develops Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to enhance the performance and efficiency of public transit networks. With over 40 years of experience, our teams support public transit agencies with scalable CAD/AVL and Real-Time Passenger Information systems tailored to their operational needs. From passenger information systems to vehicle monitoring and network supervision, we provide comprehensive tools to simplify fleet management and enhance the passenger and driver experience. Our flagship solution, the NAVINEO CAD/AVL, is deployed on more than 60,000 vehicles worldwide in buses, light rail, and trains, helping cities move smarter every day. As an Equans’ company, we are part of a global leader in multi-technical services, accelerating the digital and energy transition of mobility. Our vision: Let’s build tomorrow’s transit for better lives in smarter cities. For more information, visit navineo.co.