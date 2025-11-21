Honoring New Engine With Traditional Wet-Down & Push-IN Ceremony

2 min read

The West Central Fire Protection District (WCFD) is proud to announce a special ceremony to welcome its newest apparatus, a 2025 Pierce Velocity PUC Pumper, into service. Fire Chief Gale Stelzer II and members of the WCFD will host a traditional wet-down and push-in ceremony on November 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM, honoring a fire department tradition that dates back to the 1800s.

The event will begin with the new engine, to be known as Engine 181, ceremonially “wet-down,” a ritual originates from the 19th century, when horse-drawn pumpers were washed alongside their horses before being manually pushed back into the firehouse bay by firefighters. Following the wet-down, Chief Stelzer, WCFD members, and local community members will participate in the push-in, guiding the new apparatus into its bay.

“We are proud to have this new piece of equipment to help us better serve the citizens of Aboite and Lake Townships,” said Fire Chief Gale Stelzer II. “But it takes more than a shiny new fire truck. It takes the men and women who make up our department, who give of themselves so selflessly, to protect our community.”

This new Pierce Velocity PUC pumper, purchased primarily with funds from Aboite Township’s Cumulative Fire Fund, is a game-changing asset for serving and protecting our residents across Aboite and Lake Townships. The engine’s Pierce Ultimate Configuration (PUC) design is highly significant because it offers a dual advantage: superior firefighting capability combined with enhanced victim rescue readiness. Its efficient configuration maximizes compartment space for specialized rescue tools while maintaining robust pumping power.

This investment also strongly represents our commitment to crew safety. The new engine features modern safety enhancements, including advanced cab design and improved visibility, ensuring our firefighters can focus on operations while being better protected.

The Velocity PUC Pumper is key to providing the highest level of emergency services to all residents, enabling us to respond effectively to both structural fires and complex rescue operations, no matter the location.

“I think it’s important to introduce the community to the new apparatus as ultimately they own it,” Chief Stelzer added. “We want to ensure they understand the value and improved service they’ll receive from this piece of equipment.”

The West Central Fire Protection District is dedicated to providing fire suppression, emergency medical services, and public safety education to the citizens of Aboite and Lake Townships. Comprised of selfless men and women, the department is committed to protecting life, property, and the environment through rapid and professional response.