Southwest Montessori Academy Earns Full Accreditation

1 min read

Southwest Montessori Academy (SMA) is proud to announce that it has officially earned full initial accreditation from the American Montessori Society (AMS), the highest level of recognition a Montessori school can achieve. The school received its official certificate, marking a significant milestone in SMA’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional Montessori education.

AMS accreditation is a rigorous, multi-year process focused on reflection, growth, and continuous improvement. SMA completed a comprehensive self-study and hosted an AMS Verification Team this spring. After observing classrooms and evaluating school practices, the team confirmed that SMA meets every AMS standard. The AMS Board of Directors then granted full accreditation.

Michelle Seyller, Chair of the AMS Onsite Accreditation Team, praised SMA’s commitment to excellence, “It was clear that every member of the SMA staff invested a great deal of care, time, and energy in the self-study process. The depth of reflection and commitment to continuous growth speaks volumes about the culture of professionalism and passion within SMA.”

The accreditation also carries special significance for SMA’s founder, Vyju Kadambi, “It was always a vision of mine to see SMA be accredited by the American Montessori Society. With that vision in mind, many decisions along the way helped us move toward this moment. I feel overcome with joy that the values established in the beginning have endured and continue to be lived out by Karrin and the staff.”

As SMA looks ahead to welcoming more students and expanding its impact, this accreditation strengthens its foundation. It reinforces the school’s mission, deepens accountability, and reflects the strength and commitment of the entire SMA community.

“We are incredibly grateful for our dedicated staff, board members, families, and supporters,” said SMA leadership. “This achievement belongs to all of us.”

Southwest Montessori Academy celebrates this moment as both a culmination of years of hard work and a launching point for the future of Montessori education in the region. More info available on southwestmontessoriacademy.org