Gem & Mineral Show To Feature ‘Freaky Fossils’

The Three Rivers Gem & Mineral Society will host its 63rd Annual Gem and Mineral Show October 17 through 19 at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne.

This year’s theme, “Freaky Fossils,” promises a fun and educational experience for guests of all ages—without the fright implied in the title.

The Three Rivers Gem & Mineral Society is a local educational, recreational, nonprofit organization dedicated to the study of geology, mineralogy, lapidary, and related earth sciences. The Society aims to promote fellowship and learning through meetings, programs, exhibits, and hands-on opportunities. In addition to its annual show, the club offers monthly field trips, an ongoing Junior program, and maintains membership in both the Midwest Federation and the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies. More information can be found at threeriversgemandmineral.com .