‘Tox Saturday’ Offers Free Hazardous Waste Disposal

Household hazardous waste collection is made easy this weekend with the return of Tox Saturday. The Allen County Department of Environmental Management and the City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department are partnering to provide residents with a safe and affordable way to dispose of harmful materials.

On Saturday, October 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Allen County residents can bring unwanted household hazardous waste to 2260 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne. Motorists should use caution due to ongoing construction along Lima Road.

Products labeled flammable, toxic, corrosive, or poisonous should never be thrown in the trash or poured down the drain. Accepted items at the event include used automotive fluids, oil-based paints, gasoline, fertilizers, and household cleaners, among others. A full list of accepted materials, along with guidelines and fee information, is available at acwastewatcher.org .

For this event only, disposal of the first 60 pounds of household hazardous waste is free. Fees will apply for additional quantities and certain specialty items. Cash or check are the only accepted forms of payment. Electronics are not accepted at this event.

Tox Saturday provides residents with a convenient opportunity to safely clear out garages, basements, and storage areas of hazardous materials before winter. Proper disposal helps protect local water systems, wildlife, and the community’s overall health.

Those unable to attend may visit the Household Hazardous Waste Facility during its regular operating hours on Tox Tuesdays, held every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the same location.

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management works to help residents reduce their environmental impact and promote best practices for recycling, composting, and reusing materials.

Items eligible for free disposal (first 60 pounds):

Aerosol cans

Automotive fluids

Fertilizers

Household cleaners

Medication (no controlled substances)

Oil-based paints & stains

Pesticides and herbicides

Pool chemicals

Items with additional fees:

Ballasts

Damaged, defective, or recalled lithium batteries

Fire extinguishers

Lead-acid batteries (auto, ATV, garden)

Lithium batteries

Light bulbs up to 8 feet long

Latex paint

Propane & helium tanks

Medical sharps & syringes

For more information, visit acwastewatcher.org or contact the Allen County Department of Environmental Management.