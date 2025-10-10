Science Central Hosts Mixology Gala Of Cocktails & Curiosity

2 min read

Science Central will host its signature annual gala, Mixology 2025: A 30th Anniversary Gala of Cocktails and Curiosity, on Friday, November 7, 2025. The event celebrates three decades of inspiring curiosity, imagination, and scientific discovery in Fort Wayne and will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Science Central, 1950 North Clinton Street.

Mixology is one of Fort Wayne’s most distinctive fundraising events, blending the art and science of mixology into an evening of spirited competition and creativity. The adult-only gala features a “Battle of the Bartenders” contest, where some of the city’s top mixologists craft original themed cocktails in pursuit of top honors. New this year, Science Central is partnering with Swizzle to include non-alcoholic cocktail options, ensuring a diverse experience for all guests.

Attendees, all 21 or older, will enjoy sampling inventive drinks while exploring Science Central’s interactive exhibits after hours. The evening also includes a light dinner, live science demonstrations, and a silent auction featuring exclusive packages and experiences. Throughout the night, guests can take part in interactive science-themed experiments, view demonstrations from Science Central’s education team, and enjoy an atmosphere that merges entertainment with scientific curiosity.

“Mixology is truly a celebration of creativity, blending the precision of chemistry with the artistry of flavor,” said Megan Price, Science Central’s Development Director. “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, this event offers the community a chance to support hands-on STEM education while enjoying a fun and sophisticated evening. Every ticket and auction bid helps us continue making science engaging and accessible for all ages.”

The event offers several highlights for guests to enjoy, including a high-energy bartending competition, hands-on science demonstrations, buffet-style dining, and a silent auction filled with unique items and experiences. Together, these elements create a vibrant, one-of-a-kind evening that captures the excitement of science in a festive setting.

Guests can choose from several ticket options. A single ticket is $150 and includes access to Science Central, cocktail tastings, and dinner. Couple tickets are available for $275 and include two single admissions. VIP tickets are $250 and offer early entry, access to an exclusive lounge, special appetizers and drinks, a private demonstration by Science Central’s education team, and a sneak peek of the planetarium.

Presented by Fort Wayne Metals, with S&V Liquors as the official spirit partner and American Beverage Marketers among the event sponsors, Mixology 2025 promises an unforgettable evening of science, style, and community support.

Tickets are available now at www.sciencecentral.org