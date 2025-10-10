Free Genealogy Workshops To Help Trace Family Roots

1 min read

For those interested in uncovering their family history, the Allen County Genealogical Society will host a pair of free educational programs on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at The Genealogy Center of the Allen County Public Library in downtown Fort Wayne. Both sessions are open to the public and designed to help participants explore and document their ancestry with confidence.

The Family History and Genealogy Workshop begins at 1 p.m. and will provide guidance for anyone researching their family history, from beginners to experienced genealogists. Attendees will learn research techniques, explore available resources, and discover how to navigate records to build a deeper understanding of their family’s past.

Following that session, at 2:15 p.m., the Family Tree Maker Users Group will meet to focus on genealogy software tools such as Family Tree Maker, Legacy, and RootsMagic. The program will assist attendees in learning how to effectively organize and manage their findings, connect digital data, and maximize software features for more efficient family history research.

Both sessions are presented by the Allen County Genealogical Society, a long-standing organization dedicated to preserving and promoting genealogical study in northeast Indiana. The programs will be held in The Genealogy Center, located within the Allen County Public Library—one of the largest genealogy research facilities in the nation.

Organizers encourage anyone interested in family history, digital research, or historical preservation to attend. No registration is required, and all are welcome to participate.

For more information, visit the Allen County Genealogical Society’s website acgsi.org or contact The Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library in downtown Fort Wayne.