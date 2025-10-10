‘Salute To Service’ 5K To Honor Veterans & Service Dog Training

2 min read

Fort Wayne residents will have a chance to run, walk, and give back this fall during the Salute to Service 5K and Family Walk, scheduled for Sunday, November 2, 2025, at Kreager Park, 7225 North River Road. The event, hosted by the Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN), begins with festivities at noon and a race start at 2 p.m.

The annual gathering brings together runners, walkers, and families to honor Veterans while raising funds to provide highly trained service dogs to those who have served. ICAN is Indiana’s only accredited service dog organization, and proceeds from the event directly support its work training and placing dogs with Veterans at no cost.

“These dogs change lives,” organizers said. “They help Veterans regain confidence, independence, and emotional well-being.”

Participants can take part in the full 5K course, a one-mile kid-friendly loop, or join virtually from anywhere. Registration includes a race-day shirt while supplies last, and guests will have a chance to meet service dogs in training, play games, and enjoy an afternoon of community spirit.

The event will also feature a special Grand Marshal, ICAN Henry—a service dog in training named in honor of former Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. The young Labrador retriever represents the city’s spirit of service and the lasting impact of community leadership.

All fitness levels are welcome, and early registration is encouraged. Veterans receive a 50-percent discount by using the code ICANVETERAN at checkout.

Founded in Indianapolis in 2002, ICAN expanded to Fort Wayne in 2022. The nonprofit now serves northeast Indiana with the help of volunteers, donors, and local partners. ICAN’s mission, described as transforming lives “on both ends of the leash,” focuses on empowering children, adults, and Veterans living with disabilities through the placement of professionally trained service dogs.

The Salute to Service 5K and Family Walk will kick off with pre-race activities at noon, followed by the official start at 2 p.m. Registration is open at runsignup.com/Race/IN/FortWayne/ICANSaluteToService5K .

Organizers encourage participants to lace up their shoes, bring their families, and take part in an afternoon that celebrates service, strengthens community, and supports the Veterans who have given so much.

More information about the Indiana Canine Assistant Network at icandog.org .