Local Worship & Events: Oct. 10 Update
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossi an, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
CHURCH FALL
GARAGE SALE
When: Oct. 16, 17, 18
Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN
Details: Thurs. Oct 16 8 am – 6 pm; Friday 17th 8 am – 6 pm; and Saturday 18th from 8 am to 1 pm (At 2 pm on Sat everything is FREE!) Donations accepted.
Contact: 260-622-4326
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
6721 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
P.O. Box 9590
Fort Wayne, IN 46899
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
JOIN US TO SAY HELLO
When: Sunday, Oct. 19 at 10:30am (outdoor service, weather permitting)
Where: 6721 Old Trail Road (behind Walgreens, near Bluffton & Lower Huntington Roads)
Details: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church invites the community to an outdoor worship service as part of its effort to raise visibility at its new location. All are welcome to attend the service or stop by to greet members and tour the congregation’s new home. Mt. Calvary moved to this site about a year ago from its previous location on Reservation Drive.
Cost: No Admission Fee
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY
When: Saturday, October 11 4:30 to 7:00 PM
Where: 2435 Engle Road
Details: Sides, drinks, and desert included
Cost: $15 for adults, $6 for kids, 5-12 under 5 free
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
COMMUNITY FALL FESTIVAL
When: October 19, 2025
Where: Fellowship Hall
Details: Service @ 9:30 AM
Chile Cookoff 11:00 AM
Trunk or Treat 1:00 PM
Various Games Available
Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com
WORSHIP SERVICES
MESSAGE SERIES:
WOUNDS THAT HEAL
When: 9:30 AM on Sundays
Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website
Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER AT
WAYNEDALE UMC
When: Monday, October 13 at 5:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1
Details: Free-will offering dine-in meal will begin at 5:00pm until all meals are served. Please join us for this time of fellowship.
Cost: Free-will offering accepted
HOLLY JOLLY BAZAAR
When: Saturday, Nov 8 from 9:00am-2:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1
Details: Join us as a Vendor, Shopper or Visitor as collectibles, art & crafts and Christmas cheer are on display and offered for purchase. Light snacks will be available. We welcome you to visit our Holly Jolly Bazaar! Vendor tables are available for $25 each (deadline Oct. 18). Please bring family and friends! Contact the church office for more information.
Cost: No Admission Fee ($25 Vendor Table Fee)
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Study Sun. 10:30a
TRUNK OR TREAT
When: Sunday, October 26, 3:00-4:30pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe – 4900 Fairfield Ave. – Fort Wayne, IN 46807
Details: Bring the kids in costume for an afternoon of fun with treats, some interactive trunks and some spooky characters! Free hot dogs and treats for the whole family. The Cafe will be open for your favorite witches brew too!
Cost: Free
EXERCISE CLASSES
Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.
Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class
Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)
Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Saturday: Yoga 11:30am
$10 per class
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
12pm Spanish Service
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
