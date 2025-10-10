Local Worship & Events: Oct. 10 Update

4 min read

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossi an, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

CHURCH FALL

GARAGE SALE

When: Oct. 16, 17, 18

Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN

Details: Thurs. Oct 16 8 am – 6 pm; Friday 17th 8 am – 6 pm; and Saturday 18th from 8 am to 1 pm (At 2 pm on Sat everything is FREE!) Donations accepted.

Contact: 260-622-4326

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

6721 Old Trail Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

P.O. Box 9590

Fort Wayne, IN 46899

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

JOIN US TO SAY HELLO

When: Sunday, Oct. 19 at 10:30am (outdoor service, weather permitting)

Where: 6721 Old Trail Road (behind Walgreens, near Bluffton & Lower Huntington Roads)

Details: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church invites the community to an outdoor worship service as part of its effort to raise visibility at its new location. All are welcome to attend the service or stop by to greet members and tour the congregation’s new home. Mt. Calvary moved to this site about a year ago from its previous location on Reservation Drive.

Cost: No Admission Fee

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . .

FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY

When: Saturday, October 11 4:30 to 7:00 PM

Where: 2435 Engle Road

Details: Sides, drinks, and desert included

Cost: $15 for adults, $6 for kids, 5-12 under 5 free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

COMMUNITY FALL FESTIVAL

When: October 19, 2025

Where: Fellowship Hall

Details: Service @ 9:30 AM

Chile Cookoff 11:00 AM

Trunk or Treat 1:00 PM

Various Games Available

Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com

. . .

WORSHIP SERVICES

MESSAGE SERIES:

WOUNDS THAT HEAL

When: 9:30 AM on Sundays

Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website

Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

. . .

FREE COMMUNITY DINNER AT

WAYNEDALE UMC

When: Monday, October 13 at 5:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Details: Free-will offering dine-in meal will begin at 5:00pm until all meals are served. Please join us for this time of fellowship.

Cost: Free-will offering accepted

. . .

HOLLY JOLLY BAZAAR

When: Saturday, Nov 8 from 9:00am-2:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Details: Join us as a Vendor, Shopper or Visitor as collectibles, art & crafts and Christmas cheer are on display and offered for purchase. Light snacks will be available. We welcome you to visit our Holly Jolly Bazaar! Vendor tables are available for $25 each (deadline Oct. 18). Please bring family and friends! Contact the church office for more information.

Cost: No Admission Fee ($25 Vendor Table Fee)

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Study Sun. 10:30a

. . .

TRUNK OR TREAT

When: Sunday, October 26, 3:00-4:30pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe – 4900 Fairfield Ave. – Fort Wayne, IN 46807

Details: Bring the kids in costume for an afternoon of fun with treats, some interactive trunks and some spooky characters! Free hot dogs and treats for the whole family. The Cafe will be open for your favorite witches brew too!

Cost: Free

. . .

EXERCISE CLASSES

Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.

Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class

Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)

Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Saturday: Yoga 11:30am

$10 per class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

12pm Spanish Service

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!

If you don’t see your church’s info here, give us a call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in this section.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .