Homelessness In Our Community: Letter to the Editor

Recently, there has been increasing conversation in our community about homelessness. As the Executive Director of St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter (3505 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805), I am proud to lead an organization dedicated to providing emergency shelter for single women experiencing homelessness. From the very beginning, just a little over 4 years ago, I have been passionately involved in developing our programs to ensure that we meet the urgent needs of women in crisis. Previously, I served as the Director of Operations at Vincent Village, where I focused on housing families in need. This background has fueled my commitment to creating a safe, supportive environment at St. Joseph Missions, where women can find refuge, regain their independence, and rebuild their lives with dignity. I want to inform readers about the vital work St. Joseph Missions is doing to support the most vulnerable in our community. We are a low-barrier shelter dedicated to providing emergency shelter for unhoused women.

Our approach is simple: we do not require background checks, drug screens, or identification for intake. We believe in meeting women where they are, allowing those who may be under the influence to find shelter as long as they aren’t disruptive. Our primary goal is to ensure that women in need have access to safe shelter.

On average, we receive 172 calls a month from women seeking shelter. Although we are often at full capacity, we want the community to understand how we prioritize shelter intake. Our first focus is on those sleeping on the streets, in cars, or in other places not meant for human habitation. Next, we prioritize individuals transitioning from hospitals, rehabilitation centers, or jails. Lastly, we assist those coming from other shelters or seeking help from friends and family. This structured approach allows us to address the most urgent needs first.

However, we recognize that we cannot address this issue alone. Homelessness is a complex challenge that requires a collective effort. We understand the importance of local government, shelter providers, housing organizations, and street outreach teams working together to meet the needs of our most vulnerable. This is a community issue that needs all of us to engage actively.

I am particularly grateful to Mayor Tucker for making homelessness a priority in her administration. Her focus on finding solutions is a hopeful sign for those we serve. Together, we can make a difference and create a community where everyone has a place to call home. Let’s work together to support our unhoused neighbors rather than turn a blind eye because all too often, the women we serve, look just like my sister, mother, or aunt and through unfortunate events they have found themselves without a place to call their own. Never say never because the women who walk through the door of St. Joseph Missions never in their wildest dreams could have imagined where they are today. Women that come through our doors are hardworking, loving, and want to be productive members of our community, they just need a hand. Homelessness is at an all-time high in Indiana according to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and housing prices continue to rise.

I encourage everyone to get involved, whether it’s through volunteering, donating, or advocating for change. Your participation can have a significant impact. Let’s work together to find solutions and foster a more compassionate community for everyone. To learn more about St. Joseph Missions, please call us to schedule a tour and learn first-hand what steps we are taking to ensure unhoused women in our community have safe shelter.

More information can be found about St. Joseph Missions by visiting stjosephmissions.org or calling 260-426-7358.

Editorial submitted by Erin Ness, MSW, the Executive Director of St. Joseph Missions