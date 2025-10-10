IU Dental Clinic Offers Affordable Cleanings

2 min read

The Indiana University Fort Wayne David A. Bleeke, DDS Dental Clinic invites the Fort Wayne community to take advantage of affordable preventive dental care while supporting the training of future dental professionals.

The IU Fort Wayne Dental Clinic provides quality, low-cost dental cleanings and services performed by IU Fort Wayne dental hygiene students under the close supervision of licensed professionals. With the capacity to serve more patients, clinic leaders are eager to spread the word about this community resource.

“The IU Fort Wayne Dental Clinic is a unique place where patients benefit from affordable preventive care while students gain the invaluable hands-on experience they need to become skilled professionals,” said Dr. Steven Ellinwood, local dentist and director of the IU Fort Wayne Dental Clinic. “It’s a win-win for the Fort Wayne community and for the next generation of dental hygienists.”

The clinic offers a wide range of preventive services, designed to promote long-term oral health, including:

Oral exams and cancer screenings

Periodontal assessments

Teeth cleaning, including routine and deep cleanings

Local antibacterial medicaments

Local anesthesia (numbing)

Oral hygiene instructions

Fluoride treatments

Sealants

Dental X-rays

Because services are performed by students in training, costs are kept significantly lower than those of private practices, making the clinic an affordable and accessible option for individuals and families.

“This clinic reflects IU Fort Wayne’s commitment to improving health outcomes across the region,” Ellinwood said. “We are proud to serve the community while training highly qualified professionals who will carry this mission forward.”

Community members are encouraged to schedule an appointment and take advantage of this affordable care opportunity. To make an appointment, call 260-257-6826.

Indiana University Fort Wayne’s focus on health professions – dentistry, nursing, medicine, medical imaging, social work, public health, and health and human sciences – builds upon strong collaborations with local educational and clinical partners to provide diverse and meaningful learning opportunities for students. IU Fort Wayne is dedicated to preparing outstanding health professionals for careers as clinicians, educators, researchers and innovators, promoting high-quality health care for local, regional, national and global communities. To learn more visit fortwayne.iu.edu .