Take Charge Of Your Health During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

3 min read

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an opportunity to focus on lifestyle and risk factors associated with breast cancer, as well as the importance of breast cancer screening. Mammogram screenings are the best way for women to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before there are symptoms. However, according to the CDC, at least 25% of women ages 50-74 have not been screened for breast cancer in the past two years.

Lutheran Health Network is scheduling mammography appointments throughout October and through the remainder of the year. For women of average risk, the American College of Radiology recommends annual mammograms starting at age 40. Different guidelines apply to women at higher risk.

“The first step is for women to review the guidelines for breast cancer screening, and understand if there are any factors, such as a family history of breast cancer, that put them at higher risk,” said Dr. Patrick Holly, Medical Director at Lutheran Health Physicians. “Whether starting at age 40 or earlier, a screening mammogram is one of the most important ways that women can take care of their health. The goal is to detect breast cancer at the earliest stages when it is easier to treat and before a tumor is big enough to feel or cause symptoms.”

Here in Indiana, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer, ranking higher than both lung and prostate cancer. Across the U.S., 279,731 new female breast cancer cases were reported in 2022, the most recent year data is available.

Women with strong family histories of breast cancer, African Americans and those of Ashkenazi Jewish descent should have a risk assessment at age 25 to see if a screening mammogram is needed before they are 40. However, Dr. Holly says many patients develop breast cancer without substantial risk factors, which is why mammograms are so important.

“About half of all breast cancer diagnoses occur in women with no risk factors other than being female and getting older,” said Dr. Holly. “That is why creating awareness and educating women about the benefits of mammography is critical. This is a disease that has a 99% survival rate if it is found before it spreads to other parts of the body, which is why we urge all women to adhere to screening guidelines.”

Dr. Holly added that certain lifestyle factors, like maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity and limiting alcohol use, can reduce the risk of breast cancer. Most health insurance plans are required to cover screening mammograms every 1 to 2 years for women beginning at age 40 with no out-of-pocket cost (like a co-pay, deductible, or co-insurance). Lutheran Health Network now offers online scheduling. To schedule a mammogram online, please visit lutheranhealth.net/breast-care . Or, to find a primary care doctor, visit lutheranhealthphysicians.com/primary-care-services .

