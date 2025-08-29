Local Artists Turn Storm Drains Into Lively Public Art

2 min read

From August 16–24, storm drains across Fort Wayne began bursting with color as local and regional muralists transformed them into works of art carrying a powerful environmental message: Only Rain in the Drain.

Now in its fifth year, Clean Drains Fort Wayne: Be River SmART— sponsored by Art This Way, a program of Downtown Fort Wayne, and City Utilities — combines art, education, and environmental stewardship into a citywide visual gallery. The project raises awareness that everything entering a storm drain flows directly into our creeks, streams, and rivers.

Since its launch in 2021, more than 130 storm drain murals have shared the vital message that our storm drains are the gateways to our rivers and caring for them protects our rivers.

This year’s mural installation Artists include:

Amanda Foley – SW intersection of Berry & Barr Street

Cristina Aguilar – Clinton Street side at Freimann Square

Megan Weigand – Northwest corner of Pearl & Harrison Street

Elliana Heintz – 800 block of Calhoun Street (during Open Streets)

Cassidy Merkle – Southeast corner of Barr & Wayne Street

Nicholas Sprunger – 1020 Calhoun Street (during Open Streets)

Kelsey Herber – Foellinger Parking Lot – Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Lauren Woodman – 1000 block of North Wells Street

Haley Tabb – Southwest corner of Brackenridge & McClellan – Parkview Field

Sherry Brown – 2100 Block of Edgehill south of State Boulevard

Amanda Dornbush – 100 block of East Berry near Courthouse Green

Casey Stanley – Southwest corner of Main & Maiden Lane

Jeremy Stroup – Southwest corner of West Berry & Harrison Street

Suzanne Rhee – Completed wall mural at WaterWorks FunFest on the grounds of City Utilities’ Water Pollution Control Plant

Fort Wayne has over 23,000 storm drains, and each one leads straight to our waterways. Trash, chemicals and pet waste that enter a drain end up polluting the rivers that define our city. Clean Drains Fort Wayne was created to change that dynamic — and it’s working. Volunteers have been cleaning drains all year, with hundreds of individuals, families and neighborhood associations already joining the effort.

You don’t have to be an artist to make a difference. By registering at CleanDrainsintheFort.org and adopting a drain, residents will receive free cleanup kits, including gloves, trash bags, chalk (for sidewalk art), and “Only Rain in the Drain” medallions. Participation is flexible, with participants choosing when and where to help keep drains clear.

Volunteers needing more information can email cleandrains@cityoffortwayne.org