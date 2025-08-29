Local Food Bank Honored With $100k Kroger Donation

2 min read

Community Harvest Food Bank, joined together with Kroger volunteers during this year’s United Way Day of Caring to celebrate Kroger’s generous $100,000 donation. The gift was presented to CHFB leadership and staff at their Farm Wagon Food Distribution at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church on East Dewald Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

“Kroger’s extraordinary $100,000 contribution is helping us turn local harvests into hope for families facing hunger,” said Carmen Cumberland, President and CEO of Community Harvest. “Through their gift to the Farm to Food Bank program, we’re able to keep food dollars in our community while providing fresh, wholesome food to neighbors who might otherwise go without. This partnership shows how businesses and nonprofits can work together to create healthier, stronger communities.”

The $100,000 donation will be invested in Community Harvest’s Farm to Food Bank initiative, which purchases fresh fruits and vegetables directly from local farmers. This approach not only provides healthy produce to families experiencing food insecurity but also strengthens the local agricultural economy by supporting growers right here in NE Indiana.

Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division, says, “This is an incredibly challenging time for Community Harvest and food banks everywhere. Demand for food is up while donations are down. Kroger is honored to make this donation to support Farm Wagon service across northeastern Indiana. They’re a natural extension of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan, striving to end hunger in the communities we serve. We’re inspired by the work Community Harvest does every day and proud to be at their side as they feed Hoosiers in need.”

Community Harvest’s Farm Wagon programs are our mobile pantries. Farm Wagons travel to nine counties each week, providing groceries—often including locally grown produce—to thousands of households who otherwise might not have access to nutritious food. With as many as 3,500 families served weekly through Farm Wagons alone, Kroger’s support will help ensure fresh produce continues reaching neighbors where it’s needed most.

Established in 1983, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc. feeds thousands of people every week. Last year, CHFB distributed 10.9 million pounds of food to over 99,000 unique individuals. Greg O’Daniel serves as Board Chair and Carmen Cumberland serves as President and CEO. Community Harvest is one of 200 Feeding America member food banks in the United States, and one of 11 regional members of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. Community Harvest feeds hungry people in the nine counties of northeast Indiana. For more information about Community Harvest Food Bank and its hunger relief programs, visit chfb.org/get-help/ .