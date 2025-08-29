Investigate History During Indiana’s Archaeology Month

1 min read

September is Archaeology Month in Indiana, and this year marks the 30th anniversary of this special celebration that brings universities, museums, government entities, organizations, and Hoosiers together to learn more about Indiana’s archeological heritage.

Archaeology Month is coordinated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) and officially designated by Governor Mike Braun.

During events throughout the month, Hoosiers can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s past. Through the prior years’ celebrations, thousands of members of the public have been able to experience archaeology. Find more information and a schedule of events at on.IN.gov/DHPA .

“Archaeology isn’t just something that happens in the movies. It’s a science that’s in action across Indiana that tells us more about our past,” said Alan Morrison, DNR director and state historic preservation officer. “I invite everyone to get out and participate in Archaeology Month.”

This year’s commemorative archaeology poster focuses on cemeteries. Archaeologists play important roles in the investigation and documentation of cemeteries. DHPA staff archaeologists help implement cemetery laws through the review of any development plans that will include ground disturbance within 100 feet of cemeteries. They also review work plans regarding the cemetery investigation. The poster and an in-depth discussion of the design are available at on.IN.gov/archaeologymonth .

Archaeologists have recorded more than 75,000 sites in Indiana since the early 1800s, helping shape public understanding of the people who have called Indiana home.