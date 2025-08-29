Shopping At The Night Market

1 min read

Healing Hands Spa & Boutique is excited to announce the upcoming Healing Hands Night Market, taking place on Saturday, August 30, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM at 6527 Covington Rd. This vibrant community event will also feature the FW Youth Market from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, offering young entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their talents, with youth vendors under 15 invited to participate for free.

Guests can enjoy an evening filled with local vendors, delicious offerings from the Columbian Delights Food Truck, refreshing beverages from Ambrosia Mead & Cider Truck featuring Fortlandia Nano Brewery, captivating fire-spinner performances, a kids zone with balloon art and bubbles, and open mic entertainment with Todd Staszak for a night of community expression and connection. Kids can sign up for free classes and vending at fwyouthmarket.org.

This is a free event, and attendees are encouraged to bring a camping chair and sit around the fire while enjoying the open mic performances. Parking is available at the lot behind Fresh Market, with a short walk to the festivities that promise an atmosphere of magic and community spirit.

Healing Hands has been hosting these night markets for four years, and with the addition of the youth market this summer, the tradition continues to grow. With the help of the community, the goal is to provide a creative outlet for all ages and to spread the word about this unique gathering. Additional information can be found on Facebook by searching Healing Hands Night Market.