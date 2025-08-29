FWPD Relaunches Citizen’s Police Academy

0 min read

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is relaunching its Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA) for the first time since 2008, offering residents a unique, hands-on opportunity to learn more about law enforcement operations.

The seven-week program will run Thursdays from October 2 through November 13 at the Public Safety Academy, 7602 Patriot Crossing in Fort Wayne. Participants will gain an inside look at FWPD divisions, including patrol, investigations, K9 demonstrations, and CSI techniques.

The academy is free to attend, but space is limited to just 25 participants. Applications will be accepted online September 1 through 18.

“The Citizen’s Police Academy is an important opportunity to build trust, foster transparency, and create lasting partnerships with our community,” said Chief Scott Caudill. “We want our residents to see not just what we do, but why we do it — and how we can work together for a safer, stronger city.”

For more information or to apply, visit cityoffortwayne.in.gov/1608/Citizen-Police-Academy .