Big Laughs, Real Impact At ‘Laughs For Literacy’

Get ready for big laughs with a big purpose! The Literacy Alliance invites the community to its annual Laughs for Literacy! fundraiser, the Funniest Fundraiser in the Fort, featuring nationally touring comedians, a full pub-style buffet, a silent auction, and an evening of entertainment — all in support of life-changing education programs.

Laughs for Literacy will take place on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Baker Street Centre, formerly C2G Music Hall, located at 323 W. Baker Street in Fort Wayne. Tickets are $75 each, with VIP tickets available for $125. A special group package is also being offered, with four tickets for $250. Tickets can be purchased online at laughsforliteracy.com .

This year’s event takes on even greater importance. “Adult education is at a crossroads,” said Melinda Haines CEO of The Literacy Alliance. “More than 55,000 adults in northeast Indiana lack a high school diploma or struggle with limited English, but government funding for these critical programs is shrinking. Laughs for Literacy helps us meet the growing need and keep changing lives.”

The evening’s entertainment will feature Angel Gaines, an internationally acclaimed comedian known for her performances on Dry Bar Comedy and Disney’s Raven’s Home. Joining her is Zach Wycuff, a festival favorite and Dry Bar Comedy performer who has twice earned the title of “Funniest Person in Cincinnati.” The event will be emceed by Nicholas Ferreri, Chief Meteorologist at WANE 15.

Funds raised support The Literacy Alliance’s free programs that help adults build reading, writing, math, and English skills — opening doors to better jobs, higher incomes, and brighter futures.

“Your night of laughter creates real change,” added Melinda Haines. “You’re not just buying a ticket — you’re investing in people, families, and the future of our community.”

For more than 50 years, The Literacy Alliance has lived by a simple truth: Literacy changes lives. Through free programs like Project Graduate (high school equivalency), Project Connect (English language learning), and Project Reads (youth tutoring), they empower learners of all ages to build brighter futures.

For more information, visit literacyalliance.org .