Brad Miller Gala, Auction & Golf Outing Raises Over $750k

2 min read

The sold-out 22nd Annual Brad Miller Gala, Auction, & Golf Outing was a proud moment for Big Brothers Big Sisters after raising over $750,000 in total for matches in its one-to-one mentoring program. This incredible outcome would not have been possible without the generosity and commitment to change from Brad Miller, community partners and sponsors, donors, volunteers, and community members who attended!

Matched with his Big Brother Dewey Forbes in 1985, Brad Miller’s life was forever changed, and after his successful NBA career, he committed to giving back to the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Now, Dewey and Brad still spend time together in the outdoors like they did 40 years ago and aid this three-day event, which aims to create more long-lasting, impactful matches just like theirs.

Presented by CME Construction, Indiana Physical Therapy, McCampbell Enterprises, and Pro Resources Staffing Services, the Gala & Auction took place this past Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. With over 300 showcases and donors across 12 different counties in Northeast Indiana, the night was a soaring success. This night of high-energy fun and excitement garnered almost 1,000 attendees who showed up to support the cause and try to win these unique showcases. David Garibaldi, the guest entertainer of the Gala & Auction, brought yet another stellar performance to the event. The standout paintings were of Ryne Sandberg, Post Malone, and a tribute to Mayor Henry.

The Sunday and Monday Golf Outings, taking place at Glendarin Hills Golf Club and Noble Hawk Golf Links, respectively, saw a fantastic turnout and high competition! Three golf teams tied for the first-place score of 70, which led to a playoff for first place. Diversified Pattern Team 1 finally took home the grand prize.

For anyone who missed this year’s events, stay tuned for next year’s Brad Miller Gala, Auction, & Golf Outing. To get involved right now, Big Brothers Big Sisters is always looking for opportunities to give work presentations about its mission, donors and volunteers for its events and programs, and Bigs for the 300+ Waiting List Littles across the 10 counties it serves.

Big Brothers Big Sisters would once again like to extend its warmest gratitude to Brad Miller, the attendees, donors, sponsors, and volunteers who made this fantastic outcome possible, helping children across Northeast Indiana find mentors to help ignite their potential. To learn more about getting involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters or being a part of this event next year, contact Shelley Schwab at (260) 203-3332 or michelle.schwab@bbbsnei.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that the ability to succeed and thrive in life is inherent in all children. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. To learn how you can positively impact a child’s life, donate or volunteer at BBBSNEI.org .