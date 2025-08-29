Ossian Days Invites All To A Weekend Of Fun

2 min read

Ossian will once again come alive this September as the town celebrates the annual Ossian Days Street Festival, a beloved tradition that brings together neighbors, families, and visitors for three days of food, fun, and community spirit. Scheduled for September 11 through 13, 2025, the festival will carry the theme “Ossian: Game On!” and feature a full lineup of entertainment, contests, and activities for all ages.

The celebration begins Thursday afternoon with booth openings, rides, and a chainsaw carving demonstration followed by a silent auction. A smoked pork chop dinner will be served, while the Helen Witte Pie Auction, along with the announcement of the Business of the Year and the Lance Hunter Humanitarian Award, will mark the evening’s highlights.

On Friday, the festival atmosphere builds with the Norwell Show Choir Dinner, free face painting, and the Prince and Princess Contest, where children ages 4 to 6 can shine in the spotlight. The evening continues with clogging, karaoke, and plenty of family amusement as the midway fills with music and laughter.

Saturday is the festival’s busiest day, starting early with a youth fishing tournament and a hearty pancake and sausage breakfast. Children will line up for the Big Wheel Race, while food lovers test their speed in the Donut Hole Eating Contest. At noon, Bessie’s Movement offers participants a chance to win $500 in a quirky community game, followed by the always-anticipated Ossian Days Parade at 5 p.m. Free face painting, balloon animals, and live music by the Austin City Band will round out the evening before the festival closes.

Throughout the weekend, rides by Beer & Jessop Amusements, vendor booths, and food stands line Jefferson and Craig Streets, offering a carnival-like atmosphere at no cost for admission. Vendors and nonprofits from across the region take part, and the festival supports scholarships and community programs, ensuring the event’s impact extends beyond the midway.

With its blend of small-town charm, long-held traditions, and a wide variety of activities, Ossian Days remains one of Wells County’s most anticipated events, inviting everyone to gather, celebrate, and share in the community pride that makes Ossian unique.

The full schedule of events and more information can be found at ossiandays.com