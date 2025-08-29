Award-Winning Artist To Speak At Tribute Dinner

2 min read

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana’s Tribute Dinner is on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Growing numbers of young people in Northeast Indiana are being diagnosed with cancer. This year, Tribute Dinner will highlight the unique considerations and needs they experience during their cancer journeys. Dr. Alan Yahanda, President of the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute, will speak to the local scope of this problem. Alexandra Hall, local artist and cancer survivor, will be the evening’s keynote speaker.

Alexandra Hall is an award-winning artist whose artworks can be found in private and public collections throughout the United States. As a public art consultant, her work has transformed downtown Fort Wayne. Hall is an Indiana University, Bloomington graduate, and since 2014 she has worked as a professional painter, muralist, and illustrator. In 2016 she began consulting on public art projects. She is also a cancer survivor. Hall’s goal is to strategically leverage the power of public art and good urban design to engage with the community, improve walkability, beautify, and enhance the character of public spaces.

The annual Tribute Dinner on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Parkview Mirro Event and Conference Center, located at 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive in Fort Wayne. This special evening will bring the community together in support of individuals and families affected by cancer.



are available for $125 per person, or $900 for a reserved table of eight. Reservations can be made online at cancer-services.org/tributedinner .

The Tribute Dinner is an inspirational night to pay tribute to brave cancer survivors, dedicated caregivers, exceptional physicians and nurses, and beloved friends and family that have been lost. The event includes an elegant dinner, inspiring stories, and an opportunity to make a difference.

Dirk Rowley, evening anchor with WANE 15, will emcee the event. All proceeds from the event benefit local people with cancer.

Cancer Services thanks the following Tribute Dinner sponsors for their support: Jeffrey B. Harding, Attorney at Law, Midwest Pipe & Steel, Parco Inc., Parrish Leasing, Radiation Oncology Associates, and Steel Dynamics.

Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information, and compassionate assistance. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana helps people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties. For more information, visit cancer-services.org .