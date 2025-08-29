Celebrating A Decade Of Giving Back: Local Volunteer Spotlight

3 min read

If you attend a class at the Parks and Recreation Community Center, chances are you’ll be greeted at the front desk by a friendly volunteer affectionately known as “Rooster.” Michael Voiles has been part of the Community Center family for nearly a decade, and along the way, he’s made countless friends.

A retired GM employee, Michael first came to the center for exercise classes. When he spotted a volunteer sign-up sheet and a friend assured him it was a rewarding place to serve, he signed up—and never looked back. Nine-plus years later, Michael logged more than 300 hours in 2024 alone and has been honored several times with the Edna Berdelman Award, given to the volunteer with the most hours each year.

The award is named after Edna Berdelman, a legendary volunteer who dedicated more than 20 years and 40+ hours a week to the Community Center in the 1980s and 1990s. Her record of service was so impressive that a second award had to be created for the “runner-up” each year!

Michael earned the nickname “Rooster” thanks to his collection of rooster décor, but quilting is his true passion. After his mother passed away, he discovered two quilt tops left by his grandmother. A quilting class taught him how to finish them, and he’s been hooked ever since. Today, he leads a quilting drop-in group every Thursday morning at the Community Center and is an active member of both the Johnny Appleseed and Columbia City Quilt Guilds. When he’s not quilting, he enjoys photography and tending his flower beds.

Josh Ogle, Supervisor of Community Outreach, Volunteers, and Older Adults, says Michael is an anchor at the front desk. “Michael can be found every Wednesday morning greeting and checking in visitors. Our regular participants look forward to seeing him, he knows them by name and sets a welcoming tone the moment they walk in. He’s very kind, positive, and loves helping others.”

That problem-solving nature shows up often. Drawing on his years with GM’s Reliability Team, Michael assists with calls, class payments, and center information, but also goes above and beyond for seniors seeking guidance. “I get calls from elders who have lost a spouse and aren’t sure how to handle tasks their partner used to do,” he explains. “I can connect them with resources like the Allen County Senior Resource Guide or 311.”

The Community Center offers drop-in programs such as cornhole, Scrabble, Mah Jongg, and Wii bowling for just $2, along with ongoing classes like Senior Yoga, Senior Line Dancing, and Senior Tap. Check out the Fun Times brochure or fortwayneparks.org for more details on schedules and pricing. The Community Center is open from 8:00 am. to 4:30 pm., Monday through Friday.

This past June, more than 550 participants joined in the 46th Annual Senior Games, the largest yet with over 40 events ranging from skeeball to bocce ball.

Michael encourages anyone considering volunteering to give it a try, “Just do it! At first, I struggled with the concept of not being paid for my time. But the social interaction, the staff, and the friendships make it so worthwhile. I get more out of seeing a smile on someone’s face than I ever would from a paycheck.”

The Community Center has many volunteer roles to fit different schedules, including special events. They are currently looking for a clerical/front desk volunteer on Fridays, 8:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m. If you’re inspired by Michael’s story, this might be the perfect role for you!

This spotlight is presented by The Volunteer Center, dedicated to connecting people who want to volunteer with local nonprofits in need. Learn more at volunteerfortwayne.org