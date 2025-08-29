Are You Ready To Be A Fort Wayne Tourist?

1 min read

Fort Wayne residents will once again have the opportunity to discover the treasures of their city during the annual Be A Tourist in Your Own Hometown event, presented by Visit Fort Wayne. On Sunday, September 7, community members are invited to explore 23 local museums, landmarks, and attractions for free, simply by showing a special Be A Tourist passport.

The event offers families, newcomers, and longtime residents alike a chance to experience the rich culture and history that makes Fort Wayne unique. From the grandeur of the Allen County Courthouse and the artistry of Artlink to the interactive fun of Science Central and the beauty of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, there is something for everyone to enjoy. New this year, the lineup includes stops such as Electric Works and LC Nature Park, joining beloved favorites like the History Center, Embassy Theatre, Parkview Field, and the Old Fort.

Passports are your ticket to adventure and are available now at Fort Wayne Kroger and Old National Bank locations, or can be printed online at VisitFortWayne.com/BeATourist. One passport admits an entire party to all participating venues. Guests can collect stamps at each stop, making the day a fun and memorable experience for both children and adults. In addition to being an entertaining day out, the program is designed to foster civic pride by encouraging residents to connect with the places that shape their community. Whether revisiting favorite landmarks or discovering hidden gems for the first time, participants will come away with a deeper appreciation for Fort Wayne.

With more than 9.2 million visitors contributing over $1.1 billion annually to Fort Wayne’s economy, tourism plays a vital role in the community. Be A Tourist in Your Own Hometown shines a spotlight on that industry, giving residents a chance to enjoy the same attractions that draw visitors from across the country.

The event has grown to become a beloved tradition, strengthening connections between residents, local organizations, and the city’s cultural and historic institutions.