Celebrating A Historic 93 Years & A Legacy of Community

On September 2, The Waynedale News will celebrate its 93rd year in print! This historic achievement underscores the importance of connecting neighbors with not only reliable and informative news, but the great value of promoting positivity throughout Fort Wayne.

For our regular readers, it’s likely not surprising to hear that our readership is growing considerably. Over the past year, we’ve had a steady increase of new readers who regularly pick up a paper at one of our 250 newspaper rack locations throughout the Waynedale, Aboite, Southtown, Downtown, & 46807 districts of Fort Wayne. For example, over 3,000 people claim their latest Waynedale News at the Waynedale Kroger location alone. Since our news racks can’t fit that many papers at one time, our dedicated newspaper carriers keep a careful eye out and return to refill the papers multiple times each edition.

Arden McCoy, the first editor of The Waynedale News in 1932.

In addition to simply producing a newspaper that is fun to read with area events, things to do, and community updates, we also perpetuate a mission of encouraging an informed and connected community, increasing literacy, and regularly feature area resources and opportunities. We are pleasantly pleased to continue to see more and more people enjoying reading something our staff work tirelessly to create.

Over the past few years, in the wake of fewer and fewer printed publications, who have been replaced with social media and websites, there is now a resurgence of print. Whether it’s the public awareness of reduced screen time health benefits, our refreshingly positive news in contrast to other media, or just the unbeatable feeling of a nice crisp newspaper in your hands while enjoying a cup of coffee, we’re proud to enter another year as a legacy news source in a digital world.

Foremost, our staff would like to take a moment to thank all the supporters of the newspaper. As a free paper, it’s certainly not easy to fund the production and delivery of the largest independent community newspaper in Northeast Indiana. Each advertisement placed by clients and every donation from readers directly contributes to the future success and longevity of our efforts. Each dollar gives us the ability to do even more! Whether it’s highlighting more family friendly news and resources by printing more pages, more involvement in community enhancing projects, or the creation of more area events that you can participate in.

Of course, our thanks also goes out to those who share our news by grabbing an extra newspaper for a friend, those who like and share our updates on social media, and the many readers who help by encouraging local businesses they love to promote themselves with the community newspaper so other community members can know about them as well.

As they say, every little bit helps!

Over the past few years, we’ve seen the Waynedale landscape continue to change. While it feels disappointing to see some prominent features like Elmhurst High School and legacy businesses such as Azar’s Big Boy, the Waynedale Bakery, Halls, and others be removed and replaced, it’s important to take note that every community experiences changes as time moves on. We find inspiration in the increased investment in the area by new and refreshed buildings throughout the area.

The Waynedale News has had many names throughout its community legacy, including The Waynedale Press, The Waynedaler, and The Waynedaler-Suburbian.

Looking towards the future of the Waynedale community, it’s important to remember that our favorite long-standing establishments started sometime and each door closed is an opportunity for a new one to open. So, that new favorite community establishment is just around the corner.

This is further exemplified by a renewed community spirit brought upon by the Waynedale 2040 Neighborhood Plan, which began its initial progress earlier this year. The city-led plan has brought neighborhood leaders and residents together to identify and address community improvements over the next 10 years. Over the past few months, more than 500 residents have shared their thoughts about community improvements with the committee through a survey. Through resident input, the plan will be formalized and used as a guide for the city, local politicians, and neighborhood improvement groups to follow into the future. If you haven’t provided your input or you’d like to learn more about the initiative, see waynedaleplan.com.

Another major step toward preserving the community’s current business landscape and future needs is the Waynedale Corridor and the surrounding area’s re-zoning, which was passed earlier this year.

At The Waynedale News, our staff looks forward to bringing you more community updates as we work to not only provide the most recent news about what’s happening in our community, but as operating as volunteers and community leaders helping to make our community better.

“Over the years, we’ve lead community projects, created neighborhood and business improvement groups, and organized many community events to bring residents together,” Publisher of The Waynedale News, Alex Cornwell, shares as he celebrates his 16th year leading the organization on the same date as the newspaper begins its 93rd year in print. Cornwell adds, “I continue to see a bright future for our newspaper and the community it serves. We are dearly grateful for everyone and each organization who steps up to benefit the direction of the community.”

Alex Cornwell, current Publisher of The Waynedale News, speaks to the ‘Joyful Hearts’ senior group at WUMC about the legacy of the newspaper.

At the time the newspaper was first printed in 1932, Waynedale was a small community of only a few blocks, surrounded by farms with Fort Wayne in the distance. Today, although it has grown substantially, it has kept its charm of feeling like a small town with everything residents need in near proximity. What truly makes Waynedale unique is not only the benefit of so many legacy and unique businesses, but its people. A community is often seen from an outside perspective as a bunch of buildings, roads, and groups of homes, but the true heart of the community resides in the loving people, who are neighbors, friends, and families who enjoy being together to call a place home. We feel Waynedale is that place!

If you’d like to help support the newspaper as it enters its next year in print, donations can be sent to 2505 Lower Huntington Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46809 or by visiting waynedalenews.com/donate